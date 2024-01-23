“You ROBBED the Basketball World!”: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Kevin Durant After GOAT Conversation Comment

Given his outspoken behavior, it takes little for Stephen A. Smith to go on a rant against an athlete or a team. This time, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant provided the analyst with enough ammunition to deliver another memorable monologue. It commenced with Durant’s interview with the Arizona Republic, where he was asked why his name isn’t involved in the greatest of all-time debate and he replied,

Advertisement

“Because I went to the Warriors. Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”

On the Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst gave Durant a slew of reasons why he isn’t considered one of the greatest players of all time. He said,

Advertisement

“When you went to the Golden State Warriors, it wasn’t a competition. It was a foregone conclusion. I barely watched the NBA that season because we all knew the outcome. You robbed the basketball world of suspense. Because you had the opportunity to compete against the greatness that took you out in a seven-game Western Conference Finals series. And instead of coming back to get them, you left Russell Westbrook to join them.”

Smith added that Durant’s peers are not only judged by their success but also by their leadership. He explained, “[The GOAT debate] also includes leadership and your ability to galvanize the troops around you to maximize their potential.”

Smith also gave LBJ’s example and tried to make his point, “That’s how LeBron got Cleveland into the NBA Finals in 2007. That’s how he got to nine straight NBA Finals. That’s what people are comparing you to. That is why you’re not in that conversation, fair or unfair.”

People can argue the merit of KD’s accomplishments with the Warriors, but championship banners hang forever. Durant’s name is etched into the history books as a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP. He’s also a 13-time All-Star, a regular-season MVP, a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and has won four gold medals with Team USA in the Olympics and FIBA World Cup. Regardless, Durant’s resume stacks pretty well against the best players in NBA history. And he’s far from finished.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant’s sensational season continues

One day after Durant’s controversial interview, he reminded his detractors of his greatness with a 43-point masterclass against the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns trailed by 17 points at halftime but managed to mount a comeback courtesy of Durant’s 30-point second-half explosion. The veteran forward also hit the game-winner and reminded the world that he’s still one of the best basketball players in the world.

Gilbert Arenas shared a clip of Durant’s game-winning shot and captioned it,

“Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?” – Kevin Durant. GAME.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GilsArenaShow/status/1749650640530296983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Arenas was impressed by Durant’s confidence to say out loud that he should be in the GOAT debate and then back his statement with an incredible performance on the court. It’s hard not to be floored by Durant’s greatness. His lack of loyalty and social media shenanigans aside, it’s hard to argue that he’s not one of the best players in NBA history.