“I don’t feel bad for what Kevin Durant is doing, it’s a great move”: Scottie Pippen surprisingly backs the 2014 MVP for demanding a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets

Scottie Pippen, who has had a beef with Kevin Durant in the past, surprisingly supports the 2014 MVP’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.

Amid the whole Kyrie Irving situation with Brooklyn Nets, all hell broke loose when it was disclosed that Kevin Durant had demanded a trade from the organization’s front office.

Ever since KD has asked for a trade, several analysts and basketball enthusiasts from around the world have been attacking him for his loyalty. In front of these people, The Durantula has now a nasty reputation for switching teams when things start getting difficult.

Also Read: Fox Sports analysts try putting a full stop to Draymond Green’s defence of Kevin Durant

While fans from around the world have been criticizing him for the trade request, Scottie Pippen, oddly, defended the 2-time Finals MVP for the decision.

“You move as much as you want, it’s like playing pick-up basketball”: Scottie Pippen on Kevin Durant

Several people have given their opinion on KD’s trade request. Keeping his beef aside with the Brooklyn forward, the former Bulls legend surprisingly came out to back the 2014 MVP.

On a recent appearance on “SiriusXM NBA Radio”, Pippen stated how the players controlled their own destiny in today’s league. Scottie even drew some peculiarly accurate comparisons between today’s league and playing pick-up. The Hall-Of-Famer further said:

“You know, that’s the game today. Players control their own destiny and not much loyalty is needed on either side of the table anymore. I’m fine with it, to be honest. I kind of like how the players have their freedom to change and it’s what the owners have been doing to players for years.

So, they just even the playing field, to me. I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it’s a great move for him. You move as much as you want, in today’s game. It’s like, to me, playing pick-up basketball.”

“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all” NBA legend, @ScottiePippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld@TheFrankIsola | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/brswcdVdfn — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 11, 2022

We are yet to learn about the decision KD is going to be taking for his future.

Also Read: Zach Lowe pushes for Kyrie Irving trade to Lakers amidst Kevin Durant debacle