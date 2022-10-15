“I Don’t Give a Sh*t”: Shaquille O’Neal Didn’t Hold Back Cussing Even After Getting Called Out

Shaquille O’Neal is an entertaining media personality, and the Lakers big man doesn’t care if he’s acting differently than what the social norms are.

Shaq built the backbone of his career by being one of the most dominant paint presences the NBA had ever seen. His size and mobility down low made him one of the toughest players to guard ever.

Shaq led the Lakers to a dominant run in the early 2000s. Los Angeles three-peated behind the dominant duo of Shaq and Kobe. The pairing could have lasted longer, but a dispute between the two stars ended in Shaq being shipped out to Miami.

He would then win another ring, playing the perfect second-fiddle role to Dwyane Wade in his prime. All told, Shaq’s career was legendary.

make good music or be a shaq and kobe highlight video itzy: pic.twitter.com/Cle3y5LePv — #1 CSM Dickrider (@PRODBYIRENE) October 13, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t afraid to cuss on live TV

The big man is now one of the hosts for Inside the NBA. He’s paired up with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson to have one of the most entertaining talk shows in all of sports.

At the end of the day, Shaq doesn’t mind being as candid and as unfiltered as he can be. He knows he’s charming and that people receive his humor well.

In fact, one time, Shaq was caught with a reporter, and he was cursing in the middle of his interview. The reporter reminded him that he was live, but it didn’t matter to Shaq.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dunk Topic (@dunktopic)

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the funniest hosts on Inside the NBA

Aside from not caring about cursing on live TV, Shaq in general is one of the funnier personalities on Inside the NBA.

He’s always calling Chuck out for not having any ring, and he finds unique ways to flaunt his humor.

Shaq and Chuck’s arguments are guaranteed to include the word “championships” 👀😂 Inside the NBA returns Tuesday at 6pm ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/IAMFcZVZnq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 14, 2021

