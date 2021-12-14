“I don’t know where I heard it from, but Eva Longoria said I was one of her favorite players!!”: Gilbert Arenas remembers the courtside sparks between him and Tony Parker’s ex-wife on his Fubo Sports podcast

Gilbert Arenas refreshes his memory from 2000s when Tony Parker’s ex-wife was in awe of the former Washington Wizard All-Star.

Hollywood celebrities get attracted by athletes all the time. If the courtside presence of actresses and pop stars is not enough to give you the idea. You can just google your favorite sport, followed by “wives” or “wags”.

A plethora of celebrities or models will pop up along with their athlete partners from NBA, NFL, NBL, or some other famous sport. Topping the list would be a Kardashian or a Jenner. According to speculations, the two sisters have dated at least 10 NBA players.

Likewise, there are many other celebs who just can’t keep off from these tallest of athletes who would generally be a misfit outside the game.

Nowadays, celebs and athletes can approach the players themselves as there’s an abundance of social media platforms. But a few years ago, they approached each other via common links or praising them publicly. Former Washington Wizards player Gilbert Arenas remembers one such incident.

Gilbert Arenas was Eva Longoria’s favorite basketball player

The Wizards point guard was one of the most dazzling stars in the NBA in the early 2000s. Arenas dated actress Laura Govan at the time and is also rumored to have dated Draya Michele.

When his “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast co-host, Josiah Johnson asked Gilbert Arenas about whom he remembers sitting courtside supporting him? The 3-time All-Star remembered actress Eva Longoria and said,

“I don’t know where I heard it from, but she said I was one of her favorite players, and I was like, wait, huh? Say well again? But you know she was married to my guy (Tony) Parker, so she was off-limits.”

Anything is fair in love and war they say, but a friend’s, teammates’ or any other man’s girl for that matter is off-limits for an honorable man. Ironically, a few years after that, Eva Longoria divorced Tony Parker after the latter cheated on her with a teammates’ wife.

Maybe “Agent 0” is letting this out now because he’s speculatively single. Whatever might be the intent, it’s always fun to hear these stories.