“I’m Tom Brady, I’m Peyton Manning”: Michael Vick felt he was always a pocket passer at heart despite his electric dual-threat ability

Former Falcons and Eagles star Michael Vick admits how he had to adapt to the NFL and not get carried away with with his desire to play like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Michael Vick had a cannon arm and could make defenses look foolish with his speed. Spies, a defensive player assigned to cover an offensive backfield player man-to-man, were beaten over the top for long touchdown passes, and you couldn’t dare play man coverage with Vick. Anyone who did was getting beat on the outside scramble.

19 years ago today, Michael Vick called game 😳 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/E2XwJnZiUB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2021

Vick was also the single most dominant quarterback ever in a video game, Madden 04. No, we will not be hearing any arguments to the contrary.

Also Read : Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recounts his own experience of playing through injuries and sides with Tom Brady on the Antonio Brown fiasco.

Even Tom Brady tweeted he would take 2004 Vick over the Madden 08 version of himself:

Even I have to go ’04 @MichaelVick…also, appreciate whoever decided to give me those biceps https://t.co/mL7GcLokuc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 16, 2020



Among current NFL players all we want is for Lamar Jackson to be able to throw like Mahomes and for Mahomes to be able to evade pressure like Jackson. But Vick himself was in fact the gold standard of mobile quarterbacks for modern generations. In the laid back style of the No Chill podcast Vick admitted that he always wanted to play like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Michael Vick always wanted to play like a pocket passer like Tom Brady or Peyton Manning

“I’m a pocket passer at heart. Tom Brady. I’m Peyton Manning…” Mike Vick on why he never played as himself in Madden (@fuboSports) Full ep: https://t.co/CUV2P8JCEA pic.twitter.com/FI5jqROQWs — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 4, 2022

Raw physical talent aside Vick was also always one one of the smartest guys on the field. He recognized how lethal he was with the ball in an open field and went where his talent took him. Even if, according to Vic :

“In an ideal world, I want my teammates involved. I want to spread the ball around and sit back and throw for four touchdowns and 450 yards. I ain’t got to run a lick today.”

It’s completely fair Vick wanted to play like quarterbacks who possessed different skill sets than he did. But lets not forget that Vick was as much of a cheat code in Madden 04 as he was in real life.

Also Read : The chemistry between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams was on full display and Adams compared the greatness of his QB to Lakers star LeBron James.