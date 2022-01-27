“Luka Doncic can play the one, two, and the three”: Gilbert Arenas explains why he would select the Mavs MVP over the likes of Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball to run his franchise

Gilbert Arenas snubs LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant to pick Luka Doncic as the player he would select to play point guard for his franchise.

The league is stacked with some serious talent. There are several youngsters who are playing at the highest levels and have been showing sparks of being the next big thing of the NBA. Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, are just a few under 25-year-old phenoms who could end up being the future face of the league.

Recently, on the “No Chill” podcast, Gilbert Arenas was asked to select one guard out of Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and LaMelo Ball, of whom he will select as the PG for his franchise. Co-host Josiah Johnson asked Agent 0:

“So, question for you. Starting a franchise, you need a point guard that’s going to carry you for the next five years. You’ve got Ja, you got Luka, and you got LaMelo. Of those three players, who are you picking to run the franchise for the next five?”

Answering him, Arenas said:

“Luka. I’m going to go with the big guard because he’s… he offset a lot of positions because he can play the one, two, and the three. I mean, he’s just a mismatch. No matter where you put him at. So I’m going to go with Luka.”

“LaMelo Ball is more like the Jason Kidd type”: Gilbert Arenas

After explaining why Arenas would select the Serbian youngster of the three, they spoke about the former ROTY.

Johnson: “I think Luka is obviously so far shown that he’s above those guys. I’m a LaMelo guy. You know, I’m Big Baller Brand through and through. So when you look at LaMelo and he’s had a squad, if he’s on a squad like the Mavs, he’s got a squad like the Grizzlies, and no knock to the Hornets. But you think he’s performing on an equal level or you just, you know, one of those situations where Luka’s far and away better than him?”

Arenas: “Like it reminds me of like… LaMelo is more like the Jason Kidd type. Flashy, looking to pass. I mean, he can shoot, you know, shot a lot better, can score a lot better. But when you give him other good players, you gotta remember, he has no one right now, like Bridges and (them), yeah they’re good because he can get them the ball.

But what happens when you can put him around players who can go get it themselves also? Now he becomes harder to guard, and his… because his IQ is high, that his game just jumps. Like his game would go from, you know like, OK to MVP candidate because he’s playing at that level.

It’s like when Nash and went to the Suns and you got Amar’e, you got, you know, Shawn Marion over there. Boom! Just like, oh, he got other players who can do this and he just shoots up to another level.”

If Gilbert Arenas had to pick one point guard to build a team around, he’d pick:

A. Ja Morant

B. Luka Dončić

C. LaMelo Ball

D. All of the above pic.twitter.com/AFe6UnOsT5 — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) January 26, 2022

