“What is wrong with you LeGoggles?”: LeBron James responds to Kevin Durant asking him about the goggles incident in the game against Orlando Magic

LeBron James tried on Wendell Carter Jr.’s broken goggles during the game last night and Kevin Durant couldn’t stop himself from asking the 4x champion why he did that.

Los Angeles Lakers have now won two games in a row after an embarrassing loss to the Grizzlies Thursday night. They defeated Orlando Magic 106-94 and moved up to the 6th spot in western conference.

Although Magic started the game on a high note outscoring the Lakers by 7 points in the first quarter, they could not hold on to the lead. LeBron James and the Lakers fought back and made it impossible for the Magic to make a come back especially in the third. They limited Orlando to just 10 points that quarter while scoring 36 themselves and that sealed the game.

Anthony Davis did not suit up for the Lakers for a second night in a row, but they took care of business. LeBron ended the night with a triple-double scoring 30 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds. This win, although not worthy of celebration, was a much-needed one for the struggling Lakers.

LeBron James trying on broken goggles mid-game had Kevin Durant ‘dying’

After the Lakers took the lead in the third quarter, LeBron did something unexpected. As Wendell Carter Jr and Dwight Howard fought for the rebound, the ball went out of bounds. Howard tried to save it but smacked it right across Carter’s face. His goggles came out of the frame and went flying.

James, for no reason at all, picked them up and tried them on mid-game. Twitter went haywire and the Lakers went on to outscore them by 16 points in that quarter. Even Kevin Durant had to ask LeBron why he did that.

LeBron really put on Wendell Carter Jr.’s goggles after this play 😂🥽 pic.twitter.com/hpUz6XlLh3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets forward had himself a huge night as well, scoring season-high 51 points against Detroit Pistons. The MVP frontrunner leads the league in scoring and has the Brooklyn Nets at #1 seed with struggling James Harden and no Kyrie Irving.

After seeing LeBron’s clip wearing the goggles, he shared it on his Instagram story saying “Dog this shit had my dyin… why man lmaoo @kingjames” and LeBron James was quick to respond. He reposted his former all-star teammate’s story and wrote “Man I don’t know what’s wrong with me!”. Clearly, LeBron forgot where he was for a second there.

The 36-year old LeBron is still playing like the best player in the league. He’s averaged 29.8 points on 52% FG and 8 assists since his suspension but it doesn’t seem to be enough. They look like a play-in team at the moment and only a better record in the upcoming schedule can change this perspective.

