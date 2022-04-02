“I don’t pay attention to the Crypto.com Arena crowd!”: Russell Westbrook says the Lakers’ home crowd doesn’t affect how he plays

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook talks about the home crowd at Crytpo.com arena, says they do not affect him and his game

The Los Angles Lakers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for a crucial game tonight. With the Pelicans sitting on the 9th spot and the Lakers on the 11th spot, tonight was the last chance for the Lakers to secure a play-in spot.

The Lakers held a small lead over the Pelicans for most of the night. However, in the final moments, they fell short. The Pelicans took the win 114-111, ending the Lakers’ chances of making it to the play-in games.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 1-6 from the field in the last 5 minutes of play. They combined for just 7 points in the whole 4th quarter. On the other hand, Russell Westbrook scored 10 points, which included 2 huge triples.

Russell Westbrook talks about the Crytpo.com arena crowd

The Lakers’ home ground hasn’t really felt like home this season. Ever since the Lakers started playing their terrible brand of basketball, their fans have been more hostile towards the Lakers than any opponent ground. Playing on opponent courts has felt easier for the Purple and Gold than their own home court.

After the game tonight, Russell Westbrook was asked how the fans affect the team’s performance. Russ replied and said, “I don’t pay attention to this crowd, to be honest.”

Frankly, this reaction from Russ is totally justified. He’s a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and for the crowd to do him like they’ve been doing all season is totally not justified.