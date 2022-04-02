“Brandon Ingram yelled LeBrick after LeBron James’ final shot!”: Pelicans star ruthlessly clowns on Lakers star after grabbing massive 114-111 win

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram ruthlessly clowns on LeBron James after his air-balled three to tie the game

How does it feel, New Orleans Pelicans fans?

After starting out the season a bit slowly, the franchise has now won three games on the bounce. Heck, the team has even won 7 of their last 10 games.

The last of these 10 games came against LeBron James’s Lakers. And boy, was it a doozie!

This match was close throughout in the second half, with players like CJ McCollum, LeBron James, and Brandon Ingram having massive games, scoring 38, 32, and 29 points respectively. But, well, as you all know, when it came down to the final shot to save the Lakeshow’s season, the King ended up doing… well this.

LeBron James just airballed with the Lakers’ season on the line 😳

pic.twitter.com/x4tqh1Ik6m — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 2, 2022

As soon as it happened, there were countless fans on social media clowning on LeBron for his missed shot. And, it seems that Ingram himself couldn’t help but join in on the action.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Brandon Ingram shouts ‘LeBrick’ to the crowd, after LeBron James misses vital shot to save the Lakers’ season

In case you may not be aware, Brandon Ingram and LeBron James were teammates once upon a time. This was when the King had only just joined the Lakers, so it was some time ago now. But, when you are traded away like a mere chess piece, the way BI was, chances are you aren’t going to forget things in a hurry.

And evidently, the Pelicans star has not forgotten anything.

Brandon Ingram yelled LeBRICK 😭 pic.twitter.com/on3P9JY8ps — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 2, 2022

As fans of the game, we certainly aren’t against seeing any level of ribbing between players, especially when it may be for vendetta purposes. So, to this incident, we say YOU GO, BRANDON INGRAM!

TELL THE KING THAT HIS THRONE IS CRUMBLING BEFORE HIS VERY EYES!

