“I don’t remember stabbing anyone but if I did, it was out of love”: Vernon Maxwell hilariously denies stabbing Hakeem Olajuwon with a broken bottle in a locker room fight

Vernon Maxwell was called Mad Max for a reason. This former teammate of Hakeem Olajuwon had quite the demeanour on the hardwood.

Vernon Maxwell is one of the 90s NBA’s most defining characters. He was hot-headed, yet loyal to a fault. If Mad Max saw an opposing center foul any of his teammates hard, you best believe the Rockets guard was going to let his opponents know about it.

Maxwell’s fiesty, fiery attitude on the court is something that he’s carried over to the announcer’s microphone as well. Vernon is one of the color commentators for the Houston Rockets feed these days.

Aside from his TV analyst job, one way you might come across Maxwell could be his Twitter. Vernon Maxwell is the most dedicated hater and troll of Salt Lake City and the Utah Jazz in existence.

Much of his bad blood with the Jazz and their fans dates back to his playing career. Maxwell was the subject of several racially charged comments, which were out of place even in the 90s.

Vernon Maxwell hilariously denies stabbing Hakeem Olajuwon with a broken bottle

Maxwell does strive, however, to keep his own Twitter feed a civilized place. Except, of course, when it comes to basketball talk, and talking about some past incidents.

In the wake of the unfortunate exchange between Kevin Porter Jr and John Lucas, a Houston sports talk show host put out the following tweet:

“So I’m the only one that remembers when Olajuwon and Maxwell got into it at halftime? When Hakeem slapped Vernon and Maxwell broke a bottle and tried to stab him? Calm down people. Heated exchanges happen all the time.”

So I’m the only one that remembers when Olajuwon and Maxwell got into it at halftime? When Hakeem slapped Vernon and Maxwell broke a bottle and tried to stab him? Calm down people. Heated exchanges happen all the time. #Sarge — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) January 2, 2022

This incident may have gone into the annals of NBA Twitter as objective fact. This domain is, after all, looking to magnify any and every sign of trouble.

On this occasion, however, Vernon Maxwell put this rumor to bed in the best possible fashion – through his own quote tweet.