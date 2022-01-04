Basketball

“Don’t think Brooklyn can win a championship without Kyrie Irving. With him, they are the favorites”: Isiah Thomas believes the 2016 champion is the key to Brooklyn’s run to the ultimate glory

"Don't think Brooklyn can win a championship without Kyrie Irving. With him, they are the favorites": Isiah Thomas believes the 2016 champion is the key to Brooklyn's run to the ultimate glory
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Tristan Thompson be playing Khloe Kardashian better than he plays basketball": NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe, admits he's the father to Maralee Nichols’ child
Next Article
"Antonio Brown is in Brooklyn... Ohh you mean the new Jets wide receiver in 2022??" Twitter goes off on the Bucs' wide receiver as he sits courtside in a Nets-Grizzlies game after running off from an NFL game just a day before
NBA Latest Post
“Trae Young dropped a 55-point double-double, a feat done by no other player ever”: Hawks MVP shatters numerous records with his unbelievable 56/14 performance against the Blazers
“Trae Young dropped a 55-point double-double, a feat done by no other player ever”: Hawks MVP shatters numerous records with his unbelievable 56/14 performance against the Blazers

In the Hawks’ 136-131 loss to the Blazers, Trae Young put up a scintillating 56-point, 14-assists…