“Don’t think Brooklyn can win a championship without Kyrie Irving. With him, they are the favorites”: Isiah Thomas believes the 2016 champion is the key to Brooklyn’s run to the ultimate glory

As Brooklyn Nets go on a 3-game losing streak, Isiah Thomas talks about Kyrie Irving and his importance to the team.

Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated guard Kyrie Irving will be eligible to make his season debut as a part-time participant at Indiana on Wednesday after Kevin Durant and co. would have faced a hot Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Head Coach Steve Nash wouldn’t commit to that date for Irving’s return to game action, but he said the seven-time All-Star “looks great, considering” and his comeback is “getting close.”

Irving is still not permitted to play games in Brooklyn (or at Madison Square Garden) due to New York City’s COVID-19 regulations. After a long time of no action, and then immediately going into NBA’s health and safety protocols as he returned. Kyrie rejoined the Nets in practice last week.

The Nets, who had the best odds to lift the Larry O’Brien to start the season, will be getting a massive boost after the guard’s return. Zeke believes the 7-time All-Star is the key to Brooklyn’s success.

Isiah Thomas says Nets not winning anything without Kyrie Irving

One of the best point guards of all time, Isiah Thomas, believes the Brooklyn Nets are not going to win anything without their All-Star point guard.

“I don’t think Brooklyn can win a championship without Kyrie Irving. With Kyrie Irving, they are the favorite to win a championship.”@IsiahThomas breaks down what Kyrie’s return means for the Nets. pic.twitter.com/Nf7rAPuxKN — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 4, 2022

After Monday night’s thrashing (104-118) at the hands of Ja Morant and Co, the Nets are 23-12 and sit at second in the East. After leading the conference for several weeks, the Nets slid down following consecutive losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers.

Both the losses came after KD and James Harden were back in the starting lineup. The loss against the depleted Clippers with no Paul George and now against the Grizzlies can raise questions.

Whether they are capable of beating any team coming out of the West in a 7-game series, even if they make it through the East? Kyrie Irving might be the answer to that question.