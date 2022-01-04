Basketball

“OH THIAGO SILVAAAA!!!!!”: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart cannot control his excitement as Chelsea defender Thiago Silva signs his contract renewal

"OH THIAGO SILVAAAA!!!!!": New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart cannot control his excitement as Chelsea defender Thiago Silva signs his contract renewal
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving to return in the same week?": The Warriors sniper holds up six fingers after exiting from his warmup at the Chase Center arena
Next Article
"Jimmy Butler had a great shot, we're gonna roll with that shot every single time, well!! 9 out of 10 times": Kyle Lowry praises and then trolls his Heat teammate after missing a game-tying shot
NBA Latest Post
"Jimmy Butler had a great shot, we're gonna roll with that shot every single time, well!! 9 out of 10 times": Kyle Lowry praises and then trolls his Heat teammate after missing a game-tying shot
“Jimmy Butler had a great shot, we’re gonna roll with that shot every single time, well!! 9 out of 10 times”: Kyle Lowry praises and then trolls his Heat teammate after missing a game-tying shot

Sacramento Kings prevailed the Miami Heat with a two-point win after Jimmy Butler missed an…