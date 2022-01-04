“OH THIAGO SILVAAAA!!!!!”: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart cannot control his excitement as Chelsea defender Thiago Silva signs his contract renewal

Pelicans star Josh Hart showed his love for Thiago Silva on Twitter as the defender officially signed a new contract with Chelsea.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in trouble territory this season, sitting 14th in the Western Conference. They have massively underperformed in the absence of Zion Williamson, averaging a mere 105.3 points per game.

Josh Hart, now into his third season with the Pelicans, is en route to his individual best season in the NBA. Averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, the 26-year-old has been doing well personally, but probably not enough for the Louisiana outfit.

Josh Hart breaks out famous chant for Thiago Silva on Twitter as the defender officially extends his contract

Josh Hart’s love for Chelsea is well-documented. He has visited the Stamford Bridge multiple times, swapping jerseys with Christian Pulisic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Antonio Rudiger on one occasion. The former Los Angeles Lakers man also turned up wearing Pulisic’s jersey to their game vs Rockets in 2019.

The Pelicans ace did not hide his approval on Twitter as Chelsea announced the contract renewal for Thiago Silva. He quoted their official press release with the famous chant that makes the round at the Bridge every game week.

Silva has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season. Coach Thomas Tuchel has built his defensive framework around the 37-year-old, and it has consistently paid off. He was one of their best players leading up to the Champions League win last season. Moreover, he has kept six clean sheets in 17 games this campaign despite some recent trouble.

As for Josh Hart, the Pelicans are set to host Utah Jazz at home tonight. A win would help them leapfrog to 12th in the table, but it will not be easy against a side that sits 3rd in the West.