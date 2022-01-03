Basketball

“Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could be the Bulls’ new Splash Brothers!”: Staggering stat reveals how elite the Chicago guard duo are are 3-point shooters compared to Nets, Warriors superstars

"Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could be the Bulls' new Splash Brothers!": Staggering stat reveals how elite the Chicago guard duo are are 3-point shooters compared to Nets, Warriors superstars
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
"I'm happy to share so many years with Kimi"– Fernando Alonso opens up about his relationship with Kimi Raikkonen
Next Article
Best Valorant Crosshair Settings: The Valorant crosshair settings of the Best of the best.
NBA Latest Post
"Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could be the Bulls' new Splash Brothers!": Staggering stat reveals how elite the Chicago guard duo are are 3-point shooters compared to Nets, Warriors superstars
“Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could be the Bulls’ new Splash Brothers!”: Staggering stat reveals how elite the Chicago guard duo are are 3-point shooters compared to Nets, Warriors superstars

Chicago Bulls are the only team in the NBA this season to have two players in…