“Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could be the Bulls’ new Splash Brothers!”: Staggering stat reveals how elite the Chicago guard duo are are 3-point shooters compared to Nets, Warriors superstars

Chicago Bulls are the only team in the NBA this season to have two players in the top 30 active three-point shooters that average 40%+ in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.

The last two weeks have been heavenly for Chicago Bulls. Since losing two in a row against Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, respectively, the Illinois outfit have won seven on the bounce. They have managed to grab the top seed from Brooklyn Nets in the East in the process.

While they have touched 130 points thrice during that run, their last two games — vs Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have been truly morale-raising. A superhuman effort from DeMar DeRozan separated both games, as he hit the game-winning three during the last possession. Not the only remarkable 3 PT story surrounding the Bulls, though.

Lonzo Ball and Zack LaVine are among the best three-point shooters in the NBA right now, averaging 40%+ each

Most 3 PT stories in the NBA this season have surrounded Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors guard broke the record for the most 3s in history while also reaching a bizarre 3,000 career 3s. However, there are some players (and teams) whose shooting have gone under the radar far too often, including Chicago Bulls.

According to Basketball Reference, among the top 30 active shooters (most 3s attempted) in the league, Chicago Bulls are the only team to have two players averaging 40%+ shooting. Those two are Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.

The two have also been mirroring each other’s numbers. Lonzo has attempted 7.4 3s per game, converting 3.1 at 41.9%. While LaVine has been going for 7.5 3s attempted per game, converting 3.2 at 41.9% accuracy.

LaVine, particularly, is enjoying an exceptional season. He has scored the 6th most points in the league so far — 842 and is averaging the 7th most points per game with 26.3.

Coupled with Lonzo and DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have the potential to topple almost any side in the league. With a playoffs berth almost confirmed, it might be time to take them seriously.