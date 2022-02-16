Basketball

“I don’t want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaquille O’Neal to drop dead”: Charles Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting in the next two years and pursue his hobbies of golfing and fishing

"I don't want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaquille O'Neal to drop dead": Charles Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting in the next two years and pursue his hobbies of golfing and fishing
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"If Ben Simmons do what he do at the max, it doesn't matter about the jump shooting": Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal want the new Nets guard to be himself while playing alongside KD and Kyrie
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I don't want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaquille O'Neal to drop dead": Charles Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting in the next two years and pursue his hobbies of golfing and fishing
“I don’t want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaquille O’Neal to drop dead”: Charles Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting in the next two years and pursue his hobbies of golfing and fishing

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley reveals his plans to retire from broadcasting…