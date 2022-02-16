“I don’t want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaquille O’Neal to drop dead”: Charles Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting in the next two years and pursue his hobbies of golfing and fishing

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley reveals his plans to retire from broadcasting soon, adding he rather die on a golf course or somewhere fishing besides sitting next to Shaquille O’Neal.

There is no doubt that Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining personalities to watch on television. The former MVP is known for his brutal honesty, bold nature, and sense of humor. The Chuckster has some of the wittiest statements, making everyone burst into laughter.

The camaraderie he shares with his co-panelists Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and especially Shaquille O’Neal is unmatched. Barkley has been a game-changer in the world of sports broadcasting, adding an element of fun and craziness in the otherwise formal and etiquette code of conduct of broadcasting.

Recently, Chuck spoke about retiring from television with his contract ending in two years. The Alabama native is in no mood to keep continuing and plans to pursue his hobbies of golf and fishing once he retires.

Barkley, who turns 59 later this month, doesn’t intend to continue his role on Inside the NBA post two years.

Charles Barkley plans to retire after the next two NBA seasons.

The Chuckster is the ultimate source a media outlet needs to boost its ratings. The eleven-time All-Star is a laugh riot. Barkley and Shaq going back and forth is one of the biggest highlights of the Emmy award-winning show. The two NBA legends never shy away from throwing shots at each other.

Chuck doesn’t spare anyone when it comes to poking fun. Recently, the Suns veteran announced that he planned to retire soon, subtly taking a shot at Shaq with his following statements.

At the end of the call, Barkley was asked how much longer he’ll continue to be a broadcaster. Barkley, 59, says he has 2 years left on his contract “and that’s probably going to be it for me.” …. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 15, 2022

“And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.” — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 15, 2022

As fans, we can only hope Barkley has a change of mind, as seeing him depart from our favorite pre-game show will be heartbreaking to watch.