“Bam Adebayo is so good on defense, he blocked his own shot!”: NBA Twitter is incensed as the Heat star’s dunk vs Mavericks isn’t counted due to eye-brow raising rule

Fans are split as Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo hilariously causes his own dunk not to count for anything

What is the rule behind a made field goal?

We hear you saying ‘well, obviously it’s when the ball goes through the hoop, it counts as 2 points, or 3 points depending on where the shooter shot the ball from.’. And yes, that does seem incredibly obvious. But, what if we told you, you were wrong?

Many believe that the true form of the rule is that the ball has to not only pass through the hoop but also the net. If the latter condition is not fulfilled, the points will not be counted towards the game’s score.

It’s a bizarre rule, we know, and one the world is mostly unsure of being true or not. And one Bam Adebayo had to learn the hard way, about the weird consequences that confusion can create.

The Dallas Mavericks recently faced off against the Miami Heat, in what was a fiercely contested game.

Each point was absolutely vital. So, when the Heat star saw a dunk of his being written off due to this hair-splitting rule, we can’t imagine he was too happy about it. NBA Twitter most certainly wasn’t.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Bam Adebayo accidentally headbutts his own dunk, causing it to be ruled out completely

As we said, this was a fiercely competitive matchup. In the end though, the Mavericks found a way to take the victory, with the final score standing at 107-99.

But, while the team deserves all the credit in the world for their victory, it’d be inaccurate to say that they didn’t even get just a tad bit lucky.

Don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the Twitter post below.

Bam really head butted his own dunk out of the rim 😂 Should the refs have counted it? pic.twitter.com/FQ2X15lCoB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2022

As we said, NBA Twitter wasn’t exactly very happy about it.

reminds me of when harden double dunked it because it got caught on the net but for some reason reason the refs didnt believe it went in — harry (@harry94291838) February 16, 2022

LMFAOOO HE SO GOOD AT DEFENSE HE STOPS HIS OWN DUNKS 🔥🔥🔥 — Bones (@Boness305) February 16, 2022

Right… let Bam start punching threes out of the rim 🤣 foh — Mighty Miami (@mightyHeatle) February 16, 2022

It doesn’t have to clear the net. My understanding is the net is just a visual so you can see if the ball went in the rim — Jerry Fowler (@jerryfowler88) February 16, 2022

In our opinion, if the ball passes through the hoop going from up to down, that alone should be enough to count the bucket. And if there is indeed an official rule preventing that, we can only hope that it is changed as soon as possible, by the NBA.

