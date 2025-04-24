Stan Van Gundy’s Comments About Steph Curry Not Getting Foul Calls vs Rockets Blow Up on X, Gain Support From Warriors Fans

The NBA Playoffs have kicked off with a lot of action. The Pacers and Bucks are showing the best of the modern era in transition opportunities and shooting efficiency, and the Clippers and Nuggets have been going to war late in games. But if you’re looking for teams on the verge of a physical brawl that suspends both entire rosters, who are actively looking to hit each other, catch the series between the Warriors and Rockets.

The Rockets saw their second-most successful era ever, the one led by James Harden, slam into the brick wall of Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Now, after an extended four-year rebuild, they’ve met the Warriors again. That’s enough to make Rockets fans hate Steph, but the team culture has adopted that heat.

The 37-year-old former MVP has been getting fouled up and down the court at a truly ridiculous rate. Despite this, he has only six total free throws across two games. It’s gotten so bad that the broadcast crew is commenting on it.

Last night on live TV, Stan Van Gundy said, “He [Curry] was fouled. David Guthrie just didn’t call it.” It was one of many missed calls. While there is usually an evenness with how teams are officiated, the physicality the refs allowed for both sides last night clearly favored Houston.

What’s happening to Steph is unfair pic.twitter.com/GID0dTSwcC — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 24, 2025

Things got so bad that Tom Izzo, the man who has spent decades calling any amount of penalties for physicality soft, texted Van Gundy to call the game “very physical.“ When Tom Izzo is admitting that the allowed contact borders on too much, you know the game is way out of hand.

Warriors fans are clearly not happy about this situation. One Warriors fan called the opposing team the “Houston Hackets,” while another claimed that there was a Nike-headed conspiracy to prevent Curry from accomplishing anything more in his illustrious career.

Tied at one apiece, the series will return to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday April 26.