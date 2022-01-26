Basketball

“I averaged 3.4 turnovers, this is routine for me”: Dwyane Wade hilariously gets berated by Shaq and Candace Parker for spilling water on the set of NBAonTNT

“I averaged 3.4 turnovers, this is routine for me”: Dwyane Wade hilariously gets berated by Shaq and Candace Parker for spilling water on the set of NBAonTNT
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Joel Embiid was snubbed of the Player of the Week honors and this is how he responded!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Sixers MVP for joining Allen Iverson in an impressive franchise record
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I averaged 3.4 turnovers, this is routine for me”: Dwyane Wade hilariously gets berated by Shaq and Candace Parker for spilling water on the set of NBAonTNT
“I averaged 3.4 turnovers, this is routine for me”: Dwyane Wade hilariously gets berated by Shaq and Candace Parker for spilling water on the set of NBAonTNT

Dwyane Wade and Shaq poke fun at Wade for spilling water over the set of NBAonTNT,…