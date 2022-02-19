“I feel like the dunk contest is for tricks, I just like to dunk on people”: Anthony Edwards on why he won’t take part in the dunk contest despite there being a popular demand for him

Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards reveals the reason behind not participating in the dunk contests.

In only his second year in the league, Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the most skilled players. The Wolves guard is a walking highlight reel, especially with his breathtaking dunks. His dunk on Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe still sends chills down the spine.

Earlier this season, The Ant put Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent on a poster with a stunning dunk, sending the home crowd at the Target Center into a tizzy. Edwards was one of the biggest snubs going into the All-Star Games this season.

The 20-year old has been compared to legend Michael Jordan owing to his style of playing the game. Many felt Edwards was robbed of the ROTY award last season. However, this hasn’t deterred the Wolves forward, who has elevated his game to the next level this season, averaging 21.9 PPG.

When asked when or if we would get to see Edwards in a dunk contest, the T-Wolves forward revealed he had no plans of participating, adding he didn’t have the tricks required.

Anthony Edwards gives his reasons for not participating in the All-Star dunk contests.

There has been a growing demand to have Edwards in the dunk contest. However, The Ant has no interest, revealing he doesn’t have the tricks in the bag for a dunk contest, limiting himself to in-game dunks. The Wolves forward is one of the best high flyers the league has ever seen.

During a recent interaction with NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Edwards divulged the reasons behind not participating in the dunk contest.

“Nah, man. I’m in an in-game dunker. I don’t have dunks in my bag for tricks. I’m not really a big trick guy. I just like to dunk on people. I feel like the dunk contest is for tricks, people who can go up there and spin. I cannot do all of that. I’m just, I want to dunk on somebody for sure.”

Edwards’ response had hoop fans disappointed, as it would be a great sight to watch the Wolves forward perform his high-flying dunks, considering he has one of the best hops in the league today.

In the past, we’ve seen superstar LeBron James ignore requests as well, who is known to be a freak of nature. Nonetheless, fans still hope to see the likes of an Edwards or James in the dunk contest.