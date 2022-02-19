“Luka’s father Sasa Doncic to make his first trip to watch his son play alongside LeBron James at the All-Star Games”: The Mavericks guard shares the excitement of his family accompanying him to Cleveland

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will have his family present by his side at the ASG in Cleveland, with his father Sasa Doncic making his first trip at the annual gala event.

In what many believe, Luka Doncic has the potential to be the face of the NBA. The Mavericks guard is one of the most popular stars in the league and a generational talent. The 22-year old has already made it to the top 10 all-time leaders in triple-doubles, having a career total of 45 of them.

Luka has been the sole engine of the Mavericks for a while now, carrying the team to the postseason. However, the Clippers duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George hasn’t let Luka and co get past the first round. In the age of super teams, Luka needs an All-Star caliber player as a teammate to win it all.

With the All-Star Weekend around the corner, Luka Magic made his third consecutive appearance and was selected to play for Team LeBron James. In his two appearances so far, the Mavs superstar has averaged 26.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 7.9 APG, and 1.0 SPG.

In a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Luka spoke about his father making a trip to watch him and how he was looking forward to meeting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and King James over the weekend.

Luka Doncic shares his excitement about the upcoming All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

The upcoming ASG will mark Luka’s father, Sasa Doncic’s first trip to the annual gala event. In the past, the Mavs guard had his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes and mother Mirjam Poterbin accompany him. However, the upcoming festivities will mark the first Doncic father-son All-Star experience.

“He don’t have the Supercup in Slovenia,” Doncic said of his dad’s coaching schedule. “So he will come this time.”

During his interview with the Dallas Morning News, Luka also revealed his plans of spending time with his All-Star teammates Giannis, Luka, and LeBron. It’s an exciting time for Luka Magic, with the Mavericks sitting on the 5th spot in the western conference standings, 11-games above +500.

The Mavs guard is having a great season, averaging 27.5 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 9.0 APG, and 1.1 SPG. Having won in his last two appearances at the ASG, the Slovenia native looks forward to extending the streak to three games, especially with his father watching him.

Doncic’s chances for the All-Star MVP look good, considering his past performances at the ASG.