“I Feel Like Will Smith”: Jimmy Butler Reveals Behind the Scenes of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Commercial

Jimmy Butler is making good use of his spare time in the offseason by trying his hand at acting among other things. The Miami Heat star has been on a quest to explore his artistic side for a while. Recently, he landed a perfect opportunity to test his acting skills in front of two veteran actors, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Butler made an appearance alongside the Bad Boys duo on a promotional campaign for the movie ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’. He also shared the behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial shoot on his YouTube channel recently.

The highly anticipated movie was released in theaters yesterday, receiving a great response from moviegoers. The promotional campaign for the movie helped promote the new release beyond the franchise’s fanbase around the world.

Meanwhile, the campaign ad that featured Jimmy Buckets went viral on the Internet. The Heat star can be seen auditioning to join the Bad Boys group in the campaign. In the commercial, Lawrence and Smith make Jimmy go through some intense training to turn him into a ‘Bad Boy’.



In the behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial recently posted on Butler’s YouTube, the Miami Heat star can be seen putting on a black vest and jeans, along with a black bandana, black shades, and a bullet proof vest.

After putting on the complete look, Butler didn’t even wait for someone to comment on it and said, “Aye, this is hard. I feel like Will Smith.”

The Bad Boys franchise started in 1995, so chances are that Butler grew up watching these movies. Interestingly, he isn’t the only star from the world of sports who wants to be like Mike and Marcus.



Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi also featured on Butler’s promotional campaign with a short cameo. The Argentinian superstar only had a few words to say in his 12 second appearance. However, Butler worked as a full-fledged actor alongside Smith and Lawrence. After all, he has been honing his craft for a while by collaborating with other global superstars.

Jimmy Butler has an artistic side to him

NBA stars have always been interested in taking up new roles, like Shaquille O’Neal with music or Michael Jordan with acting. In the current generation of ballers, Butler is one of the few players who have carried on the tradition, mainly due to the range of his collaborations. He was recently seen on Colombian singer Maluma’s Instagram, promoting his single ‘Mionca’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

There are two sides to the Heat star’s personality. While we get to see the ruthless NBA star side during the season, Butler’s artistic side comes out during the offseason.