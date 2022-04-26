Basketball

“I felt like I was letting the team down at a point when I wasn’t able to play”: Kyrie Irving reflects on a drama-filled season after being swept by Celtics

"I felt like I was letting the team down at a point when I wasn't able to play": Kyrie Irving reflects on a drama-filled season after being swept by Celtics
Rishabh Gangwani

Previous Article
"Rudy Gobert can't guard me!": Luka Doncic talks his s*#& as he put the Utah Jazz in a spell while enchanting the Dallas Mavericks crowd
Next Article
"Buddy Hield just followed LeBron James when Russell Westbrook deleted all Laker posts!": Brodie’s Instagram activity leaves cryptic clues for a major personnel change in Los Angeles
NBA Latest Post
"Mikal Bridges made 12/17 for 31 points, players he guarded made 3/17 for 7 points": New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36% in the series against Suns' defensive juggernaut
“Mikal Bridges made 12/17 for 31 points, players he guarded made 3/17 for 7 points”: New Orleans Pelicans are shooting 36% in the series against Suns’ defensive juggernaut

Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges are the three big hopes for the Suns…