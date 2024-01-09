“I Felt Miserable”: Draymond Green Opens Up About the Repercussions of Physically Hurting Jusuf Nurkic and Rudy Gobert, Explains His Reasons

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green finally broke his silence about his vicious attack on Phoenix Suns‘ Jusuf Nurkic, which led to him receiving an indefinite suspension. He took responsibility for his actions and apologized for his actions.

“I was wrong regardless of what I was trying to do. None of that s**t matters. I was wrong and I accept my fault and I apologize.”

Green also apologized to Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert for putting him in a chokehold and to his family for causing them grief with his actions. The Warriors forward said he was hurt because he embarrassed his family and friends with his violent outburst on the court. He revealed that his mom received death threats and his children were also paying the price for his actions.

“My children have had to live [the consequences of my actions]. [Warriors GM] Joe Lacob made a committment to me this past summer for four years. The conversations we’ve had leading up to this, I felt miserable.”

Draymond Green revealed the embarrassment of his actions got out of hand as he considered retiring from the NBA. But league commissioner Adam Silver explained to him that he was making a rash decision and he wouldn’t let it happen.

Green’s apology seemed sincere. However, the Warriors star’s actions were inexcusable. Some would argue his 12-game suspension was lighter than what he deserved. As genuine as his remorse is, his actions will determine his future. If Green fails to keep his temper in check, the league needs to prioritize the safety and well-being of the players affected by his actions. Perhaps an early retirement shouldn’t be out of consideration if he cannot control his violent urges.

Warriors excited about Draymond Green’s return amidst horrendous form

The Golden State Warriors are in the minority who are excited about Green’s return from suspension. On Sunday, the veteran was on the bench to witness his team’s 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The defeat saw the Warriors slip to 17-19 for the season and are 11th in the Western Conference standing. Despite their perilous situation, Warriors guard Klay Thompson was in a jolly mood in the post-game press conference. He told reporters:

“We got Steph Curry. We got myself. Draymond Green is coming back. We have champions on the roster and I will never panic like I said. I really believe in this team. Still have a ton of basketball left. What’s the point of panicking? We have been through incredible highs and some low lows with this team. So, there’s no point in just pointing fingers. All you can do is keep working and believe and I certainly do believe.”

The Warriors have looked like a shadow of themselves this season. Outside of Stephen Curry’s magical performances, there isn’t much to write home about this team. Just as Green was eyeing a return, veteran guard Chris Paul suffered a fractured arm and is expected to be sidelined for a while.

The Warriors’ dismal 2023 form is extending into 2024. It remains to be seen whether Green’s return and reunion with the Splash Brothers can turn the tide around.