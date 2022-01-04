Basketball

“LeBron James would own all the ‘Youngest to ever’ and ‘Oldest to ever’ records in the books!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green sings praises for the Lakers’ superstar

"LeBron James would own all the 'Youngest to ever' and 'Oldest to ever' records in the books!": Warriors' Draymond Green sings praises for the Lakers' superstar
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Make Ja Morant an NBA All-Star starter": NBA Twitter and Kevin Durant react to the Grizzlies point guard's 36-point performance that included a monster dunk
Next Article
“At this rate, Joel Embiid will become the greatest player in Philly history!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Sixers MVP as he drops 31/15/10 vs Rockets, joins Wilt Chamberlain in an impressive franchise feat
NBA Latest Post
"New Year, same old Tristan Thompson": NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe Kardashian, admits he's the father to Maralee Nichols’ child
“Tristan Thompson be playing Khloe Kardashian better than he plays basketball”: NBA Twitter reacts as TT apologises to Khloe, admits he’s the father to Maralee Nichols’ child

Twitter reacts as Kings’ big Tristan Thompson confirms he’s fathered Maralee Nichols’ child, apologizes to…