“LeBron James would own all the ‘Youngest to ever’ and ‘Oldest to ever’ records in the books!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green sings praises for the Lakers’ superstar

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James receives high praise from Draymond Green as he becomes the oldest player to average 25+ ppg

It hasn’t even been a week since LeBron James turned 37, and he’s already breaking records at 37 y/o. The kid from Akron has been lighting up the league this year, in his 19th season. He’s been averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists this season.

LeBron James 19th season: 28.5 PPG — highest since 2010

52.3 FG% — highest since 2018

37.4 3P% — highest since 2014

20.2 FGA — highest since 2008

1.8 SPG — highest since 2012

1.1 BPG — highest since 2009 pic.twitter.com/hIzMl06QiO — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2022

Over the last 7 games, he’s averaging 35.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

LeBron James over the last 7 Games: 35.3 PPG

9.9 RPG

6.0 APG

2.0 SPG

1.4 BPG

57% FG

44% 3P 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZsR2rv6GAk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 3, 2022

Unfortunately, the Lakers have not replicated the success that their leader has had. The Purple and Gold are 2-5 in the last seven games and overall 19-19 for the season.

Draymond Green praises LeBron James for his longevity in the NBA

Playing his 19th season in the league, LeBron James has shaken off whatever narrative there was of him slowing down. After a sub-par 2020-21 season(at least by the King’s standards), LBJ has been balling out this year.

Yesterday, while securing the win over the Timberwolves, LBJ crossed Oscar Robertson for the 4th spot all-time in Free Throws made. He also became the oldest player ever to average 25+ ppg. LeBron already held the record for being the youngest player to record 25ppg.

Looking at this, Draymond Green had nothing but praises for the King.

“LeBron’s gonna basically OWN all of the ‘youngest to ever to’ and all of the ‘oldest to ever to’ records in the book. Just think about that.” – Draymond Green on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/9up2IK8YpA — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) January 4, 2022

Well, Draymond isn’t wrong. The way that LBJ has been playing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he matched all the youngest to ever do it records he had, and make the oldest to ever do it categories in the same and more.