“Sentiment hasn’t changed”: Devin Booker retweets old quote about the game before dropping 49!

Devin Booker just made reporter Rose Gold-Onwude eat her own words. By dropping 49 points in a massive win against the Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns are still running rampant and today Booker came out with a point to prove. Facing off against a tough and battle-hardened Nuggets team, the Suns put together a tremendous fourth quarter to pull the game through.

This win helped the Phoenix Suns clinch the 1st seed in the west and bring up their 60th win for the season. This is the third time the Suns have clinched the first seed in the west.

This game also marked the return of Chris Paul, yet today the headlines belong to Devin Booker. The shooting guard has been in phenomenal form this season and yet has received no MVP love.

Devin Booker puts an exclamation point on his season

Booker meanwhile was out for vengeance. In a recent segment, Rose Gold-Onwude questioned Booker’s impact on the team. Her reasons pertained to statistics, which was also not correct.

Book took to Twitter, quoting an old tweet of his, saying “Sentiment hasn’t changed”. The old tweet in question? remarked that you “can’t talk basketball with everybody”.

On the 5th anniversary of his 70-point game, Book dropped a mammoth 49 points along with 10 rebounds and 4 assists. He also had three steals to his name, correcting the fallacy that he is not a good defender.

We think that this performance has proven his mettle and that the Olympic Gold medallist certainly deserves some MVP love.