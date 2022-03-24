“You’re talking about five years for WNBA star Brittney Griner, not jail time, but a labor camp”: Russian law expert gives an update on the former champion held in Russia on drug charges

According to Russian law expert Peter Maggs, WNBA star Brittney Griner could face up to five years in a Russian labor camp for being arrested on drug charges.

Former WNBA champion Brittney Griner has landed herself in deep trouble beyond the borders of the USA. The Phoenix Mercury player is in Russian custody after being caught carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia and under US federal law.

With the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, many believe Griner is the perfect high profile case for the Russian authorities to have leverage over the US. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has had the latter face a lot of heat from the western world, with the US leading from the front.

Unfortunately, Griner is being made the scapegoat in this highly volatile situation. Recently, California democratic representative John Garamendi released a statement saying it would be very difficult to get Griner out of her current situation.

Also read: “Will Kyrie Irving refuse to play if NYC’s mandate only exempts athletes/entertainers?” The Nets guard claimed to be the voice of the voiceless, fighting for people’s rights

As troubles continue to mount for the two-time DPOY, Russian law expert Peter Maggs recently stated that the Griner could face up to five years in a labor camp.

Brittney Griner could be facing five years in a Russian labor camp.

The world is currently witnessing a warlike situation with Russia attempting to invade Ukraine. As many nations continue to monitor the situation, the USA has one of its citizens and sports personality, Brittney Griner, held in Russia on drug charges.

According to reports, the Moscow court has extended Griner’s detention till mid-May. The situation is only getting worse for the former scoring champion, with a recent report claiming she could face up to five years in a Russian labor camp.

“You’re talking about five years, not jail time, but a labor camp,” Russian law expert Peter Maggs told Fox News. “One thing I find a little worrisome is this extension of her preliminary holding from two months to three months, because you have to go to a higher authority to get it lengthened.”

Via: NBA Central

This is not the first time that Griner has landed herself on the wrong side of the law, as she was charged with domestic violence in 2015 and even had to seek counseling for it.

Also read: “LeBron James and the Lakers will beat the Suns in the first round”: Shaq-stradamus makes a bizarre prediction, disrespecting Chris Paul and co

It’s a worrisome situation for Griner’s loved ones, with no certainty of her return back home.