“Scottie Pippen was unwilling to speak to Isiah Thomas when the latter tried reaching out to him”: The Bulls veteran has no plans of calling it truce with Zeke

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen refuses to make truce with veteran point guard Isiah Thomas stating the two never shared a relationship in over three decades.

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen seems to be venting out a lot of anger that has been inside him over the past decades. Pippen, who was recently in the news for his controversial remarks on Michael Jordan, has now stated that he has no interest in being friends with Isiah Thomas.

Pippen and Thomas go back a long way when the Bulls and the Pistons shared one of the most bitter rivalries in NBA history. The two teams met four times consecutively in the conference finals, 1989-91, with the Bad Boy Pistons having the edge 3-1.

However, the Bulls would beat them in iconic fashion during the 1991 conference finals, sweeping them 4-0. The Pistons employed the iconic Jordan Rules, consisting of playing physical every time MJ tried to enter the paint. However, Pippen had to endure some of the dirty play as well.

Also read: “Scottie Pippen should be ashamed of himself!”: Stephen A Smith emphatically defends Michael Jordan amidst ongoing dispute between former Bulls teammate

In his recent memoir Unguarded, Pippen talks about how Zeke tried to reach out to him post the airing of The Last Dance. However, the Bulls veteran had no interest in speaking to him.

Scottie Pippen explains why he wants nothing to do with Isiah Thomas.

Pippen has been making several headlines recently over his remarks on former teammate MJ. However, this time the seven-time All-Star had two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas on his radar.

According to the Sopan Deb of The New York Times.

You write that Isiah Thomas reached out after the documentary aired and wanted to declare a truce with you. You said that you were unwilling to speak to him. Why is that?

“Well, I played in the league for 18 years and there was never a relationship there. I’ve been out of the league for 15 years, so why now? It’s not like we’re crossing each other’s paths anymore.”

It seems the wounds haven’t healed yet, as Pippen seems in no mood to accept the olive branch extended by Zeke. Pippen played a vital role in the campaign of not including Thomas in the 1992 Dream Team. The Pistons had a bad reputation amongst several teams in the NBA owing to their style of playing the game.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was selfish for retiring before training camp”: Scottie Pippen continues his public tirade on his former Bulls teammate

Pippen has been all over the headlines washing his dirty linen in public. With his memoir release being around the corner, several people are accusing Pippen of being publicity-hungry.