“Pull up, let’s have lunch to talk shop”: Damian Lillard divulges details about his secret meeting with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the King’s mansion during the off-season

Portland Trailblazers’ legend Damian Lillard reveals details about meeting with Lakers duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis amid trade rumors.

Damian Lillard and the Trailblazers had a disappointing 2020-21 season, getting bounced in the first round itself. As a result, there were rumors flying around about Lillard potentially leaving the franchise after playing 8 seasons for them.

When the 6x All-Star was weighing his potential trade destinations, NBA legend LeBron James, reportedly invited Dame up to his mansion in Brentwood. The superstar guard opens up about the same in a recent interview.

“James sent Lillard an invitation to his mansion in Brentwood.

“He was like, ‘Pull up. Let’s have lunch to talk shop,’ ” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “So, I pulled up.”

The 6-foot-3 guard caught an Uber from his hotel to James’ house. After security opened the gate for the vehicle to enter the property, Lillard was met at the door by a house staffer who escorted him through the living room and into the elevator. The destination was the rooftop.

When the elevator reached the top floor, James and fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis were sitting on one side of a table waiting for Lillard to join them on the other side.

Before they fully dove into lunch of an Italian salad followed by pasta and a fine bottle of rosé wine, James kicked off the conversation, detailing his experience living in Los Angeles.”

Via: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sources: Inside Damian Lillard’s most uncertain offseason, inside his private meeting with LeBron James in Los Angeles, and how ultimately the decision was made to keep Dame Time in Portland. https://t.co/RAR2ZpJFpq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 3, 2021

Lillard goes on to clarify that the meeting was not about LeBron trying to recruit him to the LA Lakers. The 6x All-NBA player said the meeting was “an information-gathering forum among respected peers.”

Props to Lillard for some impressive word phrasing to avoid calling it recruiting and collecting a fine for tampering.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons won’t meet Philadelphia 76ers doctors”: Sixers reportedly frustrated with DPOY candidate for not complying with team doctors to improve his mental health

Ultimately, the hiring of new coach Chauncey Billups convinced Logo Lillard to stay at Portland for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, the Trailblazers can surround him with the supporting cast, with recent reports suggesting that Damian Lillard wants Draymond Green at Portland.

Damian Lillard reveals what he and LeBron James talked about at the secret meeting.

Damian Lillard and the Trailblazers are off to a disappointing 3-4 start this season. Moreover, the 31-year old guard is going to the worst shooting slump in his career. Maybe, the trade rumors from the summer are still playing on his mind.

Lillard said that he and LeBron talked about life in LA, and also about their teams’ respective first-round playoffs.

‘Bron asked what I was thinking with my situation. I told him what I’m telling you: that I just want to be in a position to win it all.”

“He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this. He didn’t tell me to come to L.A., he didn’t say anything to me that I didn’t already know other than what it could look like.

“I told him, ‘I know if I were to play with y’all. I know it would work out because of my skill set,’ and who I am and who they are.”

Via: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Dame is right. The trio of AD, LeBron, and Lillard will be absolutely deadly. In addition, Lillard fits better than their current point guard, Russell Westbrook. But, alas, Dame decided to be loyal and stay in the city of Portland.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets”: LaMelo Ball gives a hilarious reply on TikTok when asked which former NBA player he would like to join forces with

As of now, it seems like Damian Lillard wants to win a championship with the team he was drafted, like Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, that very loyalty might just turn out to be his ‘Achilles Heel’ after all.