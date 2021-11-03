“The Lakers are an old-looking team, with speed and quickness being an issue for them”: Jeff Van Gundy gives his honest take on LeBron James and co. amid their slow start to the season

Amid their slow start to the young 2021-2022 campaign, Jeff Van Gundy gives his honest reactions on how LeBron James and the Lakers are looking.

In a pretty busy offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers front office managed to surround their All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the game’s greatest. Apart from acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, Rob Pelinka and co. added players like Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, and many other big names.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, the 2020 NBA champs didn’t kick off their 2021-2022 campaign on a great note. Losing three out of their first five games into the young season, LAL really needs to fix a lot of complications before it becomes too late.

Many people have different opinions on this new Lakers squad. Some find the trio of Westbrook, James, and Davis a “misfit”, while some believe this roster is the deadliest in the entire league with their chemistry off the charts. Analyst Jeff Van Gundy, too, gave his reactions on this Lakers team.

“I just don’t know if the Lakers fit well together”: Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James and co.

Recently, JVG made an appearance on “The Lowe Post” podcast and spoke about the LA-based team. Amid their slow start to this young season, Jeff revealed:

I just wonder, are the Lakers any good? They have a very favorable schedule to start the year, but the real question to me is, are they good? Because it’s not about collecting talent or names. It’s about, do things fit together? They are an old, old-looking team when they play. Speed and quickness, to me, is gonna give them issues. I just don’t know if they fit well together.”

“I think they’re a good team,” he said. “I think it’s wildly overestimating their team to say this team right now would be a championship-level team, I just think it’s asking too much of too many.”

On Tuesday night, behind LBJ’s 30-point and 10-assists double-double outing, LAL grabbed a much-needed 119-117 action-packed thriller over the Rockets.

And with their win over Kevin Porter Jr. and co. LAL won their 3rd straight win to stop the bleeding. With their 5-3 record, the Lakers have now risen up the standings and place 3rd in the Western Conference.