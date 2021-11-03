Basketball

“The Lakers are an old-looking team, with speed and quickness being an issue for them”: Jeff Van Gundy gives his honest take on LeBron James and co. amid their slow start to the season

“The Lakers are an old-looking team, with speed and quickness being an issue for them”: Jeff Van Gundy gives his honest take on LeBron James and co. amid their slow start to the season
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I loved quieting down LeBron James and Staples Center with my shot!": Jalen Green delivers a lovably cocky statement when asked about his clutch three against the Lakers
Next Article
"I want to win the Championship next year": Sergio Perez speaks about his ambitions to fight for the F1 title with Red Bull in 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year
“Quavo got me my favorite chain as a welcome to Atlanta gift”: Trae Young reveals how the famous rapper gifted the Hawks star his favorite piece of jewelry during his rookie year

Trae Young disclosed how the “Ice Trae” chain famous rapper Quavo gifted him during his…