"I forget about it pretty quick... I've had plenty of shots hit on me in my career, and vice-versa": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James' dagger 3 to secure the Play-In Game win

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James’ Dagger 3 to seal the Play-In Game win for the Lakers during the previous season

The 2020-21 NBA season was probably the best season Stephen Curry had as an individual. One might even argue that it was better than his 2016 unanimous MVP season. He averaged 32 points per game, led the league in scoring. In doing so, Curry carried the Warriors to an 8th seed with a 39-33 record.

However, when they met the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers for the play-in game, Curry alone couldn’t carry the team. He scored 37 points, but ended up losing the contest on a LeBron James dagger.

LeBron James. Bang! The dagger 3 to finish the game 👑 🐐 #Lakerspic.twitter.com/u3bqsE7Bao — Victor Leung (@victorleung) May 20, 2021

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal, you aren’t better than Wilt Chamberlain!”: Charles Barkley argues with Shaq as he lists his Top Lakers’ centers of All-Time

This shot has been on the mind of every Warriors fan, as the Dubs take on the Lakers for the ’21-22 season opener.

Stephen Curry claims to have forgotten the LeBron James dagger

For someone who has hit as many iconic shots like Stephen Curry, it may be possible to forget such daggers. Curry has experience in the area, with the 2016 NBA Finals ending on the Kyrie Irving dagger on him.

Before the game, Allie LaForce sat down with Stephen Curry and asked him about the shot. She asked him whether that shot motivates him or if it was something he tried forgetting.

Curry replied and said, “I forget about it pretty quickly. I’ve had plenty of shots hit on me in my career and vice versa. It’s more so about understanding that winning is hard, and those games come down to a loose ball here, a dagger three here, one possession. You love to be in those kinds of environments and atmospheres.”

Also Read: “If Klay Thompson is healthy in February, the Warriors are meeting the Lakers in the Conference Finals!”: Stephen A Smith re-iterates his faith in the Splash Brothers and Golden State

While Curry may have forgotten about the shot, it stays etched in the minds of all Warriors fans. We’d love to see Steph and the Dubs exact their revenge on LeBron James and the Lakers this season.