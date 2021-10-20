Basketball

“I forget about it pretty quick… I’ve had plenty of shots hit on me in my career, and vice-versa”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James’ dagger 3 to secure the Play-In Game win

"I forget about it pretty quick... I've had plenty of shots hit on me in my career, and vice-versa": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James' dagger 3 to secure the Play-In Game win
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"It's all gonna come down to one thing for the Lakers, street clothes": Charles Barkley takes a shot at Anthony Davis' durability ahead of the 2021-22 season
Next Article
Why Australia will wear two kits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021?
NBA Latest Post
"I forget about it pretty quick... I've had plenty of shots hit on me in my career, and vice-versa": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James' dagger 3 to secure the Play-In Game win
“I forget about it pretty quick… I’ve had plenty of shots hit on me in my career, and vice-versa”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James’ dagger 3 to secure the Play-In Game win

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about LeBron James’ Dagger 3 to seal the Play-In Game win…