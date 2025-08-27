mobile app bar

“I Get Nothing”: Tyrese Haliburton Opens Up on Friendship With Kevin Durant, Rockets Star’s Dry Text Responses

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. | Credits- Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton and Kevin Durant first spent time together during Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Medal run. A friendship blossomed, and Haliburton has met the Houston Rockets star off the court several times since then.

Haliburton was talking to Logan Paul on his podcast about Durant’s move to the Rockets when they started sharing stories of how funny the former MVP is off the court. One thing the Indiana Pacers star has come to understand is that KD will not reciprocate the same emotions most people would show while texting him.

Being friends, they do text a lot. But Haliburton is often left disappointed because of how Durant replies to him.

This isn’t to say that Durant is a bad friend, of course. Haliburton even revealed that Durant traveled to Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star game earlier this month, where they caught up, and they discussed his move to the Rockets.

Going by what Haliburton said, it seems it is better that they talk to each other in person.

When Paul asked Hali what he felt about his friend joining Houston, he said, “It’s the Rockets, I am excited for him. He actually came, the other day, he was in Indy for the WNBA All-Star game, and he just came to the crib to check on me…  I mean, he’s super excited, they’re gonna be really f****** nice.” 

Thankfully, Durant didn’t check on Haliburton over text because he’d have sent a rather dry response. “He’s just like, so dry. Like the driest person ever. Like I text him, and I use emojis, and I’m like, why am I using emojis? Cause he won’t even give me an LOL… I get nothing,” the Pacers guard added.

Durant has a stoic personality in the NBA. He talks smack, of course, especially on X. Few can escape his savage replies, which seem never-ending. But a jovial, smiley KD? That’s rare.

So when Haliburton manages to break Durant, he knows whatever he said must have been really funny. “When I can get him to crack a smile, I’m like, man, whatever I said must’ve been really funny,” Haliburton added.

It is a lesson the Rockets roster can take as well. Want to talk to KD? Be friendly with him in person, because over text, you are dealing with a completely different personality.

