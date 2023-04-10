“I Give My Parents Allowance And Now They Take Out The Trash”: Kobe Bryant, Earning $3.5 Million, Hilariously ‘Switched Roles’ With His Parents

Jan 16, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant talks with the media during a press conference prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 109-82. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Known for his serious demeanor, the Black Mamba used his skill and highly competitive nature to achieve legendary status. Five NBA Championships and an MVP speak volumes.

However, before he became an NBA great, Kobe was a young superstar fresh out of high school. An 18-year-old who was still under the guardianship of his parents, Joe and Pam Bryant. Luckily, all that changed when he signed his rookie deal.

In 1996, Kobe signed a three-year rookie deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. A deal that earned him close to $3.5 million. One that allowed him to switch roles with his parents. To hear him say it, he was the one paying the allowances now and they were the ones taking out the garbage.

Kobe Bryant hilariously commented on switching roles with his parents after signing a $3.5 million rookie deal

The NBA Draft back in 1996 was filled with some incredible talent. The likes of Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen are but a few. But, perhaps the most intriguing player of the bunch was Kobe Bryant.

Coming out of Lower Merion High School, Kobe was no more than a child when he was thrust into the spotlight. But, he was prepared for the same. His father Joe was a former NBA star, and his mother, Pam, was a well-known socialite. Two people who provided him with everything he needed to succeed.

So, when he finally signed his $3.5 million rookie deal, a young Kobe couldn’t help but comment on the irony of the “role switch”. After all, as he stated in a talk show, with all that money, now he was the one doling out allowance and his parents would be the ones taking out the trash.

“Let me tell you something about that. In high school, I was the one taking out the garbage and washing the dishes. Now, the roles are switched. You see what I mean. So, I give them allowances and they take out the trash and wash the dishes.”

A cheeky answer from a cheeky young player. But, to say he wasn’t right would be a lie. Especially, considering he went on to earn a whopping $323 million in his playing career.

Kobe retired as an LA Laker with a record $680 million career earnings

Kobe Bryant was a lifelong Laker, a stalwart of the franchise. And, for his 20 years of service, the Black Mamba did not go unrecognized. All you have to do is look at the whopping $323 million he earned wearing purple and gold. Add to that his endorsements and business deals and the five-time NBA Champion retired with a record $680 million in career earnings back in 2016.

Talk about a payday. But, one that Kobe Bean most definitely deserved given just how much blood, sweat, and tears gave to the Lakers and basketball as a whole.