Former Jet John Franklin-Myers Debunks Rumors About New York’s Offer to Stay, Days After GM & HC Talked Him Up

John Franklin-Myers might’ve heard the recent press appearance by the New York Jets head coach and general manager. During the media interaction, they fielded questions about JFM’s exit from the team. And how he was a pivotal figure for the defense, having grown into a leader in his time there. But the axing was a shock for everyone in the New York fanbase.

Advertisement

After having been traded away from his well established position, Myers saw rumors floating around about the offer he refused from the Jets. Well, according to the man himself, these rumors are completely farce. And nothing of that level was offered to the talented elite edge rusher.

It so happened that a fan was replying to the new contract Myers has received from the Broncos. It is a 2-year $15 million contract that gives him five million this year and ten the next, according to Over the Cap. The fan suggested that the DE must’ve been looking for more playing time. Since, the Jets would’ve offered something on similar lines.

That was not the reality. Myers himself replied to this post on X debunking this sentiment. Completely refusing that the Jets were offering anything close to this for a pivotal defensive player.

According to GM Joe Douglas, the trade for Haason Reddick was the turning point. Once they signed him on to the team, it would’ve been difficult to keep JFM at his salary. They saved up $7.3 million sending him away to the Broncos.

NFL World Responds to John Franklin-Myers Revelation

Having moved to a Broncos team that plans to build around Bo Nix, versus a ready to punch team in Aaron Rodgers’ Jets might sting a little in the short run. But if Sean Payton and the Broncos figure out the rebuild, JFM might end up on the winning end of this trade.

Fans were quick to renounce the All Pro Edge rusher though:

Some though still think the Jets made a mistake and GM Douglas should’ve figured out a way:

While others understand why the move was done, and still respect what JFM did in New York:

The Jets fanbase was still divided over the shocking trade. Yet, the addition of another ace linebacker and the hope for the future keeps Jets fans in line. Although, if this season also falls apart, the former perception of the New York franchise might just start kicking in. It wasn’t long ago when people thought that the team was cursed by the football gods.

Are they out of football purgatory? Only time will tell.