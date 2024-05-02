Despite Getting Cold-Shouldered, Ayrton Senna’s GF Makes Peace With Netflix to Honor His Legacy

The day before his 30th death anniversary, Netflix announced a limited series surrounding the life of Ayrton Senna. However, the series will feature no accounts from the three-time world champion’s girlfriend at the time, Adriane Galisteu. The streaming platform did not contact the Brazilian actress to get her insights into Senna’s life. However, Galisteu has made peace with Netflix’s omission and expressed her excitement for the docuseries.

Although, in her statement as seen on X posted by user @fiagirly, she highlighted the story of Senna‘s life would be incomplete without her involvement. So, even though she’s excited to see the series which will help keep her beloved’s legend alive, it will not be 100% accurate.

She said, “Anyway, I decided to tell you that I’m as excited as everyone else is. I can’t wait for it to premiere, I want to watch it too. However, I’m going to watch it as fiction. From the moment I don’t participate in the documentary with a statement, with an interview, with my story, it’s fiction, do you agree? The important thing is that he is always remembered, we have to keep Ayrton’s history, name, and image alive.”

The 51-year-old actress was an integral part of the F1 legend’s life. This was highlighted during a famous instance when Senna called her to talk on the night of Roland Ratzenberger’s death during qualifying. The perturbed McLaren driver spoke to her and felt calmer ahead of the race. The race, unfortunately, became synonymous with his passing.

So, Netflix’s decision to not involve someone who was in touch with the Brazilian before his final moments might be a little surprising. However, it could be because of the Senna family’s influence.

Why did Ayrton Senna’s family disapprove of Adriane Galisteu?

Ayrton Senna was in a healthy and loving relationship with Galisteu. However, his extremely involved family did not approve of the relationship because of her social status. The Sennas did not appreciate the fact that Galisteu did come from a family of similar social stature. This was a big topic of contention in Senna’s life as the Brazilian planned to marry her.

This is exactly why according to an excerpt from The Life of Senna his brother/manager Leonardo was staying with him to persuade him to leave Galisteu. He was present at the circuit at Imola which is why his girlfriend wasn’t. This was the level of resentment from his family toward his girlfriend.

However, the Brazilian had created a different life for the two with his chosen family. It included his friends from Brazil and Portugal who were often present at the circuit. This chosen family adored the Brazilian actress. This is why everyone in his circle was close to him. However, this closeness created a divide between Senna and his family.

Senna’s desire to spend months on end with Galisteu but not his family also added to their annoyance. This could explain how such an important figure in his life was never contacted to contribute to a story about his life.