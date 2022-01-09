“I googled Kendrick Perkins’ stats, this is a joke right? Carry on”: Jayson Tatum’s mom goes off the Celtics analyst following comparison between Jaylen Brown and her son

Jayson Tatum gets backed up by his mom on Twitter as she goes in on Kendrick Perkins for comparing her son to Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics allowed the New York Knicks to muster up a measly 75 points in a 48 minutes NBA game played in 2022, blowing them out by 24 points. Jaylen Brown notched his first career triple double by putting up 22 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists while shooting a solid 9/15 from the field.

Jayson Tatum on the other hand, had an off night for himself, despite dedicating himself on the defensive end of the floor to quite an extent. He shot 40% from the field and dished out only an assist on the night, en route to 19 points.

Following the game, Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to prop up Jaylen Brown while taking shots at Tatum at the same time.

“Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career! Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win though. Carry on,” said Perk.

Jayson Tatum gets defended by his mom on Twitter.

Prior to Tatum taking to Twitter to defend himself against Big Perk, his mother tweet out, in a now deleted tweet, that she would’ve refrained from going after Perk but then saw his career statistics.

“Under normal circumstances, I would GO IN and address how toxic and negative someone is regarding my son. It’s funny the games they comment on and the ones they refrain from. But then I googled this person’s career stats. This is a joke right? Carry on,” said Brandy Cole, Tatum’s mom.

Kendrick Perkins has yet to respond to the shots that were taken at him. In all fairness however, the former Celtics forward has taken to social media on several occasions following a big game from either one of the Jays. So, it’s not as though Perkins comes out of the shadows just to hate on Jayson Tatum.