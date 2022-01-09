“LaMelo Ball is a top 3 passer along with Chris Paul and Nikola Jokic!”: NBA Twitter is hyped by the Hornets point guard’s crazy pass against the Bucks, calls for his first All-Star appearance

LaMelo Ball decided to get the party started early as the 8th placed Charlotte Hornets of the East took on the 3rd placed Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-15) played the second of a back-to-back Saturday versus the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) at Spectrum Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co broke out of its two-game slump by whooping the Brooklyn Nets Friday night 121-109.

Charlotte also busted a two-game losing skid in its last game when they blew away the Detroit Pistons 140-111 on Wednesday. In the last 14 days, the Hornets are 3-2 and want to build upon their last win to get well past the .500 mark.

What better way to do it than against the Bucks, who are short of 5 guards, including Jrue Holiday and starting center Brook Lopez. All of whom are the key players but are out due to injuries or COVID-19 protocols.

The Hornets are as healthy as they have been, or any team could be in the 2021-22 season. And so, their 20-year-old point guard thought of dictating a victory over the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball puts NBA Twitter on fire with a mind-boggling pass

LaMelo decided early on to have fun against the 2021 Champions. The Hornets led the game against the Bucks for most of the first half, but it all started with this amazingly skillful and high-accuracy pass by the 2021 Rookie of the Year.

NBA Twitter went in awe of the youngest Ball brother.

LaMelo Ball cold man — Coach B (@influential_man) January 9, 2022

Lamelo Ball is a top 3 passer along with CP3 and Jokic — Imraan Hagi-Abdullahi (@NolimitImraan) January 9, 2022

People are even calling for his first All-Star appearance.

Lamelo Ball is a Hyperaggresive Steve Nash!!! Hornets 🔥 #NBAAllStar #LaMeloBall — Skull Island 💀 (@Xcr41) January 9, 2022

