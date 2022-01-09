Basketball

“I’m tired of you putting me down, Kendrick Perkins!”: Jayson Tatum and the former Celtic get into it on Twitter after star shoots 6-14 in win vs Knicks

"I'm tired of you putting me down, Kendrick Perkins!": Jayson Tatum and the former Celtic get into it on Twitter after star shoots 6-14 in win vs Knicks
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"We'll see how the cards fall": Australian cricket selector Tony Dodemaide on whether Usman Khawaja will play Hobart Test or not
Next Article
"NBA players should be voting LaMelo Ball for All-Star!": Kelly Oubre Jr. makes a bold statement about Hornets star after grabbing massive win vs Bucks
NBA Latest Post
"NBA players should be voting LaMelo Ball for All-Star!": Kelly Oubre Jr. makes a bold statement about Hornets star after grabbing massive win vs Bucks
“NBA players should be voting LaMelo Ball for All-Star!”: Kelly Oubre Jr. makes a bold statement about Hornets star after grabbing massive win vs Bucks

Hornets star Kelly Oubre Jr. speaks on if teammate LaMelo Ball deserves to be an…