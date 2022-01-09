“I’m tired of you putting me down, Kendrick Perkins!”: Jayson Tatum and the former Celtic get into it on Twitter after star shoots 6-14 in win vs Knicks

Jayson Tatum go back and forth on Twitter after Celtics star has inefficient performance vs Knicks

The Boston Celtics finally got themselves another victory. And boy, was it a good one.

To be honest here, they beat the Knicks long before the final buzzer. And despite being the center of most trade conversations Jaylen Brown was at the forefront of everything positive during this game.

The Celtics star had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists while shooting an impressive 60% from the field, and 50% from three. And further, doing this on a night where Tatum shot just 6 of 14 from the field, made it that much more impressive for everyone watching.

However, it seems that Kendrick Perkins seems to have lingered on that last part a bit too long on Twitter. The result?

Well, let’s just say, Jayson Tatum knows how to take exception to comments when he wants to.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson scored 12 points in 43 seconds!”: Juan Toscano-Anderson recalls incredible story of Warriors star going full Splash Brother in recent scrimmage

Jayson Tatum reveals his distaste at Kendrick Perkins’ recent comments about himself and Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum isn’t in controversy very often.

At the end of the day, the man doesn’t usually choose to engage with anyone in a negative way, no matter who they are. However, it seems that Big Perk’s most recent comments made him reconsider that idea completely.

Here is what the analyst said, sparking the whole interaction.

Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career! Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

And as we said, Tatum chose to fire back this time around.

Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down… JB played great it’s alright to leave it at that https://t.co/hC2mGhNljQ — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 9, 2022

If you know Kendrick Perkins, you know that he isn’t one to stay quiet, ever. And so, with that in mind, it seems the man just had to fire back one last time.

It’s not bringing you down homeboy! My point is that I’m ready to see both of you have great games at the same time! Just like the rest of the world we want to see if y’all can co exist and I’m standing on that! Carry on youngster… https://t.co/WM0bE6o3nI — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

We say ‘last time’, but frankly, we don’t really know where this online scuffle will go next. Will JT fire back? Or will this all die down?

All we can do right now is wait and watch.

Also Read: “LaMelo Ball is a top 3 passer along with Chris Paul and Nikola Jokic!”: NBA Twitter is hyped by the Hornets point guard’s crazy pass against the Bucks, calls for his first All-Star appearance