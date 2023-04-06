“I Got Death Threats”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Badgering Over MVP Dispute Led to CNN Reporter Facing Public Backlash

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history. The 7’1″ center laid waste to defenses with his skill and immense physical presence. Attributes that helped him win four NBA Championships and an MVP.

However, on the topic of his MVP, while he was ecstatic about winning it, he does have some issues. After all, Shaq was one vote short of becoming the first unanimous MVP. A title that is now held by one Stephen Curry.

So, who denied the Big Aristotle his unanimous MVP title in 2000? Well, former CNN reporter, the late Fred Hickman was the man responsible. A man that for the longest time O’Neal refused to forgive, resulting in serious public backlash for him in the form of death threats.

The continuous badgering of Shaquille O’Neal over the 2000 MVP decision led to death threats

In the year 2000, LA Lakers superstar, Shaquille O’Neal was crowned the regular season MVP. With 120 of 121 votes in his favor, Shaq was sensational.

However, despite winning it in the end, Big Diesel wasn’t happy. Why? because the one vote he lost denied him the title of the first-ever unanimous MVP. A vote that belonged to former CNN reporter, the late Fred Hickman, whose decision is still considered ludicrous to this day.

Obviously, he made a mistake. He chose Allen Iverson over the unstoppable force that is Shaq. But, O’Neal isn’t one to forgive easily and has bashed Hickman publically for his decision on several occasions. It got so bad, that Fred even started receiving death threats.

‘It was crazy. I got death threats. I certainly didn’t mean to be the lone one. All I did was picked the guy who was the most valuable to his team. Philadelphia without Iverson was a CBA team, and if the Lakers didn’t have Shaq, they would have still been a pretty good team.’

An unfortunate result of his decision to say the least. But, that being said, no one deserves to go through such ordeals. Especially, considering that O’Neal won the award at the end of the day.

Shaq was an unstoppable force in his 1999-2000 MVP season

He may not have been the first-ever unanimous MVP, but the 1999-2000 season was nothing short of amazing for Shaq. The Big Diesel averaged an insane 30 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. An exceptional season from an exceptional talent.

Seeing the way he manhandled defenses, there is no doubt. Shaquille O’Neal is not only the most dominant force but also one of the greatest big men the NBA has ever seen.