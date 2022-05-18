“I got Pat Ewing, Shaq, and David Robinson”: Kevin Durant on centers from previous eras who would be in today’s MVP conversation

Nets superstar Kevin Durant indulges in a Q&A session on Twitter, asking fans which centers from the 90s would be in the MVP conversation if they played in today’s NBA.

Mere 24-hours after LeBron James had a fun-filled Q&A session with his fans, Kevin Durant seems to be following in the same footsteps. The two-time Finals MVP often makes headlines for going back and forth with his fans and critics on social media.

However, this time KD was in a fun mood, indulging his fans in a debate. The four-time scoring champion asked Twitter users to name centers from the 90s that would be in the MVP conversation if they played in the current era.

Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 18, 2022

While most of the users had Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Ewing, and Hakeem Olajuwon as their picks, Durant tweeted his following picks.

I got Pat Ewing, shaq and David Robinson https://t.co/IsL1zUJMUc — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 18, 2022

Surprisingly, the Nets superstar didn’t slide with the popular opinion of having The Dream on his list. The Rockets legend was one of the most skilled big men in the league. The seven-foot center created history in 1994, winning the MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP all in the same season.

Hakeem Olajuwon’s accolades: • 1x MVP

• 2x Finals MVP

• 12x All NBA

• 12x All Star

• 2x DPOY

• 9x All Defensive Team

• 1st all time in blocks (3,830)

• 3x BLK champ

• 2x REB champ He was drafted over Micheal Jordan and no one calls it a mistake. #Rockets Legend. pic.twitter.com/iZeOOu16RC — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 21, 2022

NBA Twitter answers Kevin Durant’s burning question.

While the league may have gained a reputation of being guard-dominant, the last couple of years have seen the big men dominate, evidence being the MVP award. Big men such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid continue to impress with their versatility.

With shooting being an essential part of every player’s skill set in the modern age of the NBA, it would have been interesting to see which big men from the yesteryears could find success in the current era.

Dream, Shaq, Robinson and possibly Ewing. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 18, 2022

Shaq, Dream, Admiral. — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 18, 2022

Hakeem and Shaq. Easily. Both would be unstoppable. — Luka Donut (@Luka_Donut) May 18, 2022

Nobody mentioning Karl Malone, Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning — CantGuardPrisonMike (@OGprisonmike) May 18, 2022

Olajuwon, Ewing, Robinson, Shaq and Alonzo Mourning once or twice. Chris Webber could play C today and put up crazy numbers, too. Bonus points for prime Larry Johnson if you ran him at C in today’s game. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) May 18, 2022

Though it’s difficult to argue KD’s list, the absence of Hakeem comes across as a surprise considering him being one of the few skilled big men in the 90s.