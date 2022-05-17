Basketball

“Kevin Durant blazed one before a David Letterman interview”: The Slim Reaper accepts he is high on cannabis on the Netflix show ‘My Next Guest’

"Kevin Durant blazed one before a David Letterman interview": The Slim Reaper accepts he is high on cannabis on the Netflix show 'My Next Guest'
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Yo coach got my number, Damian Lillard!": Wolves' Patrick Beverley sends Blazers star an open challenge after MAJOR beef surrounding Chris Paul on Twitter
Next Article
"Huge privilege guys!": AB de Villiers expresses delight at being inducted in RCB Hall of Fame
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant blazed one before a David Letterman interview": The Slim Reaper accepts he is high on cannabis on the Netflix show 'My Next Guest'
“Kevin Durant blazed one before a David Letterman interview”: The Slim Reaper accepts he is high on cannabis on the Netflix show ‘My Next Guest’

Several big-name celebrities in the States publicly support the use of cannabis, and NBA superstars…