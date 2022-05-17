“Kevin Durant blazed one before a David Letterman interview”: The Slim Reaper accepts he is high on cannabis on the Netflix show ‘My Next Guest’

Several big-name celebrities in the States publicly support the use of cannabis, and NBA superstars like Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant support it and even make money off it.

Athletes and cannabis have deep a rooted relationship, not as deep compared to the hip-hop industry’s, but still, enough to make it a public fact. The athletes in the States more so than in any other country usually use it for recovery and recreational purposes.

There was no proof of cannabis having the capabilities to enhance the performance of the athletes, but still, all the major sports in the world do not allow the use of it for any purpose, until some of them started.

While National Baseball League removed cannabis from the banned substances list in 2019, following its suit NBA and NFL did it as well in the upcoming years. In 2020, National Basketball Association made sure that there was no random marijuana testing before players were put in the Bubble in Orlando.

But players in the NBA have always used cannabis, there isn’t any proof of it, but it roots back to maybe since the league’s existence. Players like Allen Iverson, JR Smith, Stephen Jackson, and Matt Barnes have strongly had their say on marijuana’s legalization over the years.

While some others like Kevin Durant had some mishaps which gave it away that they are also the strong admirers of the stuff.

Kevin Durant meets the best Late Night show host of all time, David Letterman, high on cannabis

In his upcoming Netflix appearance on ‘My Next Guest, needs no introduction’ hosted by comedian David Letterman, The Slim Reaper didn’t shy away from appearing high in front of the best late-night show host of all time.

Kevin Durant blazed one before a Letterman interview. https://t.co/UTtxN5uH2Y — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) May 17, 2022

And why would he? Stand-up comedy is also another profession where most people pursuing a career it needed the help of cannabis to be more creative. Even some of the successful personalities who started as comedians like Bill Maher, Joe Rogan, Seth Rogan, etc publicly accept its use.

Even LeBron James, the face of the NBA, has acknowledged its use. In his book Shooting Stars, he admitted using cannabis in high school. In 2013, LeBron James was seen with a concentrate pen vaporizer during the NBA Finals. Several current and former players are in the cannabis business as well led by both AI and KD.

With top sports leagues easing their view of using cannabis and the basketball stars leading the front in promoting it and its business, the world might very soon realize the benefits of it which are greater than the harm. Like many states in The USA, it might become a legal drug for recreational purposes all over the globe.