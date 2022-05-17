Basketball

“Kevin Durant hasn’t achieved anything after leaving Steph Curry”: Shaq posts an IG mocking KD’s achievements post-Warriors era

"Kevin Durant hasn’t achieved anything after leaving Steph Curry": Shaq posts an IG mocking KD's achievements post-Warriors era
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
“Larry Bird was so super smart and his will to win was off the charts”: When Magic Johnson named the Celtics legend as the “greatest he ever played against”
Next Article
"Most intelligent thing he has said in 5-years": NBA Twitter has no mercy for Uncle Drew as he expresses regret over leaving LeBron James and the Cavs
NBA Latest Post
"Most intelligent thing he has said in 5-years": NBA Twitter has no mercy for Uncle Drew as he expresses regret over leaving LeBron James and the Cavs
“Most intelligent thing he has said in 5-years”: NBA Twitter has no mercy for Uncle Drew as he expresses regret over leaving LeBron James and the Cavs

Former Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving admits his maturity and isolation cost his run with LeBron…