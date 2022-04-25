‘I got to dump you for supporting the Lakers’: When Giannis Antetokounmpo found out Mariah Riddlesrigger’s favorite team is the one LeBron James is on

A look back at the time Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo found out his girlfriend is a fan of the Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an absolute beast on the court, there isn’t a single doubt about it.

Everything that he does, every moment that he creates… well, let’s just say, they all have a very good chance at becoming iconic down the line. But, as countless members of the NBA community have noted, his off-the-court antics deserve some serious coverage as well.

Just pulling out a single brilliant example, here is the time his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, gifted him a… special gift.

Ah yes, a freak indeed.

Why does this matter? Well, we are here to bring to you yet another moment just like this one. The only difference is, according to many, this one is even better than the one we brought to you earlier.

Without further ado, lets’ get into it, shall we?

When Mariah Riddlesrigger told Giannis Antetokounmpo that she is a Lakers fan while he was live on Instagram

For those that may not know, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks ever since he was drafted way back in 2013. So, needless to say, he has been riding with Milwaukee for quite some time now.

Given that he is a superstar and has been one for a while now, you’d expect his partner to also be riding with Cream city, right? Well, it seems that Mariah Riddlesprigger is just built differently. Take a look at the clip below.

Yikes.

Hope they could get over that hurdle in their relationship!

