“Giannis Antetokounmpo is good, but he’s not God! He puts his pants on the same way I do”: Patrick Williams is not scared of the Greek Freak, comes up with a bold statement as Bulls draw series

The Chicago Bulls are taking on a Milwaukee Bucks team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the very first round of the playoffs.

Given that the Bulls are back in the post-season after 5 long years, the excitement levels surrounding the side are pretty high. But facing off against the defending champions Bucks is certainly a monumental task.

The Bulls certainly saw their fair share of struggles in Game 1. Despite their big three Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan all being available, the Chicago team was dismal offensively. Shooting 40% from the field, the Bulls failed to win Game 1, losing the game 93-86.

Meanwhile, Giannis was pretty impressive, scoring 27 points along with 16 rebounds. Game 2 though was a different story altogether, with DeRozan scoring 41 points and tying the series with a 114-110 win. Giannis, on the other hand, put up a good fight with his 33 points. With scores tied, we have a series to look out for.

Patrick Williams unfazed about guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo

The playoff series between the Bulls and the Bucks is off to a great start. With the scores tied at 1-1, both the teams will have to bring out their A-game in order to succeed. While DeRozan has been the star for the Bulls, Giannis has clearly stood out for the Bucks.

Putting up 27 and 33 in the first two games, the ‘Greek Freak’ has managed to maintain his output. Tasked with limiting Antetokounmpo though is sophomore Patrick Williams. The 6’7″ forward who has proven to be a capable defender might be facing his biggest challenge yet, but this certainly hasn’t fazed him.

Patrick Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo “He puts his pants on the same way I do. … He is good, but he’s not God.” https://t.co/DkFmvPUobr — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 21, 2022

When asked whether he is doing something special for guarding Giannis, Williams said, “It’s the same as you get ready for anybody else,”

He added, “First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that (Antetokounmpo). Obviously he’s good, he’s a two-time MVP. But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he’s not God.”

The path to glory for Bulls against the Bucks will certainly require stopping of Giannis’ dominance. For the first two games so far, stopping Giannis hasn’t worked out all that well though. Can Patrick Williams step up or will the ‘Greek Freak’ lead the defending champions forward?

