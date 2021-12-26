“I got too big of a nose, I smell everything!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reassures Bucks fans that his bout of Covid-19 was asymptomatic in nature with a hilarious postgame presser joke

Giannis Antetokounmpo had jokes for everyone at the postgame presser yesterday. The 2-time MVP started on a reverie about how he’s been a nosy neighbor of late.

Giannis seems to be able to come up with a new reason for everyone to spread Greek Freak propaganda whenever he wants. The 26-year-old has charisma oozing out of his every fiber.

And the great thing about being a neutral fan while watching him is seeing how honestly and how hard he goes at each possession. His approach to the game and the intensity he brings on the floor is something every professional should aspire to emulate.

But you can only dream even approaching how good of a situational comic the man is. He’s 26 years old today, and has every single thing he’s ever aspired for. That allows him to be authentically warm in a way we don’t normally see NBA superstars being.

“I got too big of a nose, I smell everything!”: Giannis has more jokes for everyone after thumping Boston

Giannis was out of action for the Bucks after his last appearance in a 117-103 loss to the Cs in mid-December. The Greek Freak seemed to be a man on a mission all through his Christmas Day appearance.

His continued onslaught helped the Bucks finally break through the Cs defense in the 4th. A sequence of dominant two-way plays by him helped the Bucks change a 6-point deficit into a 3-point lead in the final minutes.

Great to be back out there with my teammates and get the win #MerryChristmas 🎅🏾🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/5LEBIJfL7b — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 26, 2021

After the morale-boosting win, Giannis was in his element during the post-game presser as well.

Antetokounmpo confirmed that he did have symptoms during his bout with COVID-19, but he did not lose his sense of taste and smell. “I got too big of a nose. I can smell everything,” he joked. https://t.co/dZvUKNJAYr — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 25, 2021

