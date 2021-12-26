“Nobody is staying up to watch Dog Trash teams play”: Gilbert Arenas slams NBA for poor scheduling of the games on Christmas Eve, suggests alternatives

Former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas suggests an idea for the NBA on poor Christmas Eve scheduling.

The Christmas Day NBA games this season are stacked with some great matchups would be anybody’s first thought if they looked at the schedule before the start of the season.

That is how the NBA would have set those matches up, thinking most among the 10 Playoffs teams from last year would be at the same level if not better. But 5 of those 10 teams who played last night are below the .500 mark, which also includes the LA Lakers, who had the best odds to top the Western Conference but currently sit at eighth.

Also read: “No LeBron James team has ever lost five straight games until today”: LA Lakers earn an embarrassing record for the King in a loss against the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets

There’s no chance that NBA could have predicted this poor starts from these teams and even if it could, NBA has never kept an open schedule for Christmas Day since its existence, unlike its rival sports league NFL.

Gilbert Arenas has a Christmas Day suggestion for the NBA

Christmas Eve started with the New York Knicks (14-18) taking on Atlanta Hawks (15-16). It ended with the Utah Jazz, the team with the third-best record in the league, playing the last game of the night against the Dallas Mavericks. That turned out to be almost the next morning for many fans of both the teams residing on the East Coast or even the casual followers.

Gilbert Arenas had an idea just a few days back on his podcast “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” on Fubo Sports Network where he seemed to have a solution for the issue.

“Agent 0” first talked about how NBA messed up the scheduling of the games with “dog trash” teams having games on Christmas eve but not a top team like the Chicago Bulls or fast-moving teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards or Memphis Grizzlies.

Also read: “I could die happy never listening to Doris Burke call a game again, just putrid.”: NBA Twitter mocks veteran broadcaster for her biased comments towards Stephen Curry

Arenas then talked about how the league could keep an open schedule for the games on Christmas day or even that week and set it according to how the teams are performing prior to it. So that every game is a great match on the day where viewership skyrockets.