Basketball

“Nobody is staying up to watch Dog Trash teams play”: Gilbert Arenas slams NBA for poor scheduling of the games on Christmas Eve, suggests alternatives

"Nobody is staying up to watch Dog Trash teams play": Gilbert Arenas slams NBA for poor scheduling of the games on Christmas Eve, suggests alternatives
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Vijay Hazare Trophy winner list all season: Full list of all Vijay Hazare Trophy winners
Next Article
"V10s were crazy noise" - Kimi Raikkonen reveals his favourite Formula 1 engine ever
NBA Latest Post
"Nobody is staying up to watch Dog Trash teams play": Gilbert Arenas slams NBA for poor scheduling of the games on Christmas Eve, suggests alternatives
“Nobody is staying up to watch Dog Trash teams play”: Gilbert Arenas slams NBA for poor scheduling of the games on Christmas Eve, suggests alternatives

Former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas suggests an idea for the NBA on poor Christmas Eve…