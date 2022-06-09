“If Michael Jordan was starting a team on the moon, I’d go up with Dennis Rodman and join him”: When Scottie Pippen boldly admitted he would play for any team if MJ asked him

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly the greatest Chicago Bull of all time. In fact, Scottie Pippen said he would join MJ’s team on the moon!

The 90s are f0ndly remembered for a variety of reasons. In basketball, the chief reason was the Chicago Bulls, led by the GOAT Michael Jordan.

The team was an elite unit that would turn into a dynasty winning a total of six championships in that decade. They were so dominant that they even broke the wins record at the time, going 71-10 in the regular season.

Of course, the major reason for their success was the performance of MJ, who left the 90s with a stellar resume. With six rings, six Finals MVPs, five regular-season MVPs, and countless other awards to his name, there can be no denying his greatness!

▫️ 6x NBA champ

▫️ 6x Finals MVP

▫️ 5x NBA MVP

▫️ 14x All-Star Happy 59th birthday to the legend himself — Michael Jordan. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tqR3vXYUBt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 17, 2022

He was so great, that even his former teammates have said they would go so far as to follow him anywhere just to continue on his team.

Scottie Pippen once said he and Dennis Rodman would join Michael Jordan on the moon to play on his team

Michael Jordan was the leader of the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s. However, he had some help along the way in the form of some pretty amazing teammates.

Two of his most notable ones were Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen. Together, the trio would complete a repeat of the three-peat, winning three titles from 1996 to 1998.

Their camaraderie was so strong that following their win in 1996, Scottie boldly claimed that he and Rodman would go to the moon if Michael was forming a team there!

It’s nice to hear how highly Scottie thinks of his former teammate. The two certainly share a special bond. Hopefully, we will get to see more interactions between them soon.