“The Warriors are still in the series now that Stephen Curry isn’t injured”: NBA Twitter seems joyous as insiders reveal that the GSW MVP “avoided a major issue” after collision with Al Horford

Late in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry got caught up in a battle for the loose ball and ended up hurting his left foot.

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals was horrific for the Golden State Warriors. The Boston Celtics sat in the driving seat of the game and lead for a majority of the contest. Finally defeating Stephen Curry and co. 116-100, Ime Udoka’s boys managed to cap off the game with a solid 23-11 4th quarter.

Things became from bad to horrible for the Warriors when Steph held his foot in pain during the dying minutes of the bout.

With 4:12 minutes left in the clash, Chef Curry dove in for a loose ball battle. Not only did the Cs get possession of the ball, but the GSW’s 2-time MVP also injured his left foot during the tussle.

Talking about his injury in the postgame presser, The Baby-Faced Assassin said:

“I’ll be all right. I got caught — obviously in some pain, but I’ll be all right. See how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday… I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game. Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready.”

NBA Twitter reacts as insiders reveal a positive update on the left foot of Stephen Curry

Shams Charania came bearing good news when he revealed on Twitter that Steph wouldn’t be needing any MRI.

There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won’t need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State’s afternoon practice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

As soon as Shams delivered the positive update, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Indeed, it is great news that the Warriors superstar hasn’t sustained any serious injury.

With Curry not being 100% healthy, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, among the other players, have to show up big time in Game 4 and try to get them out of the hole they are in.