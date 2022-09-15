“I had a Dirk Nowitzki jersey growing up, wore that proudly!”: Bulls’ Alex Caruso gives his flowers to Mavericks’ legend

Alex Caruso mentioned that he grew up in Texas as a major fan of the Dallas Mavericks and even owned a Dirk Nowitzki jersey.

To say Alex Caruso is a cult favorite is an understatement. We’re getting closer to calling him an icon, an MVP candidate, a role model, and/or legend, but we’re still not there yet. We’ll figure out how to properly appreciate the Bald Eagle one day, but human words may not be enough. It’s a tall order, just like trying to stop him.

It is not easy to assemble a championship roster (obviously). First and foremost, you require a super-duper-star. Then you’ll probably need another star or two. The final step is to construct on the outskirts.

Take, for example, the Milwaukee Bucks. They have a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have an All-Star in Khris Middleton and a player with All-Star potential in Jrue Holiday. However, there were a few other men who made significant contributions to their successful title chase.

Milwaukee would not be on top of the league last season if Pat Connaughton wasn’t banging down shots and getting rebounds or Bobby Portis wasn’t bringing his enthusiasm.

This leads us to Alex Caruso. He’s one of those supporting cast members that can make a difference on a championship squad. In fact, he’s already done it once for the Lakers.

The Dallas Mavericks have just made a trip to the Western Conference Finals, but the offseason has supporters concerned. Jalen Brunson left for New York, and JaVale McGee was the team’s big free-agent addition. The Mavericks did make a trade for Christian Wood, but he may not even play.

Luka Doncic guided his club to the conference finals against all odds, but how will the 23-year-old superstar handle with increasing expectations? With Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. all slated to return from injury, the West will be tougher.

The Dallas Mavericks had fallen off for a long time after Nowitzki won them a title, but the Luka Doncic era has given Mavericks supporters new optimism. The Mavericks are one of the most loveable teams in the NBA thanks to their Slovenian star, but Alex Caruso grew up with fond memories of the organization and Dirk Nowitzki.

Alex Caruso: “I’m from Texas so I watched all those teams growing up. I had a Dirk jersey growing up as a kid, wore that proudly.” pic.twitter.com/Zno9gbZxES — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) September 14, 2022

Nowitzki provided the Mavericks franchise with years of steady play and a spectacular triumph. It’s no wonder that Caruso grew up idolizing and admiring Dirk and the Dallas Mavericks.

