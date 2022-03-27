“I had a new disorder called the Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolls his TNT co-panelist while talking about his recent weight loss

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal talks about staying in good shape after turning 50-years of age and overcoming the CBOTBD disorder.

Shaquille O’Neal was once in a lifetime athlete, standing over seven feet with the agility of a guard. The four-time champion was known for his ability to destroy the opposition in the paint. Shaq’s size and strength had the likes of a Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen intimidated.

After enjoying great success in the first half of his career, Shaq struggled with his weight and the lack of discipline towards his diet. We’ve all heard stories of the Lakers legend having Mcdonald’s burgers and fries as his pre-game snack.

Shaq’s lack of dedication and discipline towards the game was one of the biggest reasons for his rift with the late Kobe Bryant. However, the TNT analyst is much more cautious of his health today and is on the quest to have the perfect supermodel body.

In a recent interview with GQ, The Diesel revealed he was suffering from CBOTBD, which is Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals he was suffering from a disorder called CBOTBD.

Shaq, who recently turned 50-years of age, gave us an insight into his fitness regime and how he had lost track of his eating habits off-late. Nonetheless, the two-time scoring champion confesses to having 4.9 abs and is confident of taking off his shirt on the beach.

However, Shaq has his phases and can go on either extreme with his diet. His constant trash talk with The Chuckster on Inside the NBA regarding their respective weight makes for great television. The two former MVPs often mock each other for their eating habits.

Thus while talking about health and fitness, Shaq didn’t forget to take a shot at his TNT co-panelist.

“I had a new disorder called CBOTBD. Write that down. That’s ‘Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome,”‘ said Shaq.

“I was waking up and going to work, chilling, eating whatever. I wasn’t paying attention. I looked down one day, I was like, ‘Damn.’ My belly was way over my belt. I kept trying these products to help. There was one product out there, from a baseball guy, I tried his product, it didn’t work at all.”

O’Neal added how he met with a lot of companies, finally partnering up with Novex Biotech after experiencing personal benefits.

“I met with a lot of companies and I came across Novex Biotech. I tried their product and I started to see greater boosts of energy, it helped burn the fat—doing all of that stuff. So I said, ‘Okay, let me help you get this product out. Let’s do a joint venture. I’m gonna help you get this product out for people like me and I want to take something that helps.’ I’m not the type that just takes your money and puts my name on some stuff just to take your money. No, It has to work because my name is on the line, my integrity is on the line.

The three-time Finals MVP didn’t forget to end without taking a shot at The Chuckster, saying he doesn’t have the Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome anymore.

While Shaq has been religiously putting in his efforts, Barkley too recently confessed to switching to intermittent fasting to shed some calories.