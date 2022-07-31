2015 GQ Man of the Year Stephen Curry took on his dad Dell Curry in an intense game of H-O-R-S-E

2015 NBA Champ and MVP Stephen Curry took on his father, Dell Curry, in an exciting game of HORSE for GQ

2015 was a big year for the Golden State Warriors, and especially for Stephen Curry. The Warriors had won their first NBA Championship after 40 years. The driving force behind the ring was none other than the 2015 NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

Under the leadership of the newly appointed head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors put up a league-best 67-15 record. Warriors swept the Pelicans in the first round and took down the Grizzlies in 6 games for the 2nd round. For the Conference Finals, handed the Rockets a gentlemen’s sweep. In the Finals, they faced LeBron James and his Cavaliers and beat them in 6 games.

Stephen Curry was sensational all season long. He averaged 23.8 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds for the season, earning his 2nd All-Star appearance. He cracked it up in the playoffs, improving his averages to 28.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Thanks to his success on the court, GQ chose Steph as one of the GQ Men of the Year 2015.

NBA Player Stephen Curry Is One Of GQ’s 2015 Men Of The Year https://t.co/0dbBWwj1ha pic.twitter.com/Ou9zboEWpV — dmfashionbook (@dmfashionbook) November 21, 2015

Stephen Curry and Dell Curry play HORSE for GQ

For the GQ interviews, the team took Steph back to his hometown, Charlotte. There, Steph and his pops Dell Curry were spotted on the court. Probably as a segment of the interview or to add fun to the whole thing, Steph and Dell decided to butt heads in a game of H-O-R-S-E.

Anyone who has played basketball knows the game HORSE. The rules are simple. One person makes a shot, which could be of any kind from anywhere on the court, and the other person has to duplicate it. If done, the game carries on. If not, their letters from the word HORSE keep getting scratched off. The first one to have their letters gone loses the game.

Steph and Dell went head to head. Dell handed Steph an ‘H’ with a deep, banker shot. However, that was all Dell could take. The 2015 MVP took over, and wouldn’t stop making ridiculous shots, one after the other, till Dell lost the contest.

