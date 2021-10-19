“I had neither tried wine or tequila while playing with Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving”: LeBron James talks about developing patience and trusting the process as he enters his 19th season 

During a recent media interaction, four-time NBA champion LeBron James spoke about his evolution as a basketball player, having played with Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving. The superstar reflects on being more patient and trusting the process as he enters his 19th year in the league.

LeBron James is arguably a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. The superstar has established one of the greatest legacies in American sports history and is still going strong entering his 19th season. During a recent press conference, James reflected on his journey so far in the league.

Ever since his days in high school, James had the spotlight on him. Despite so much pressure and constant scrutiny, he established himself as an all-time great. The four-time Finals MVP is no doubt on the basketball Mount Rushmore.

Though he had a disappointing outing with the LA Lakers last season, the superstar is locked in for the upcoming season, having acquired the likes of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony on the roster.

Also read: “Isiah Thomas undermines Michael Jordan’s GOAT status again”: Zeke chooses LeBron James as the GOAT over arch-rival MJ

During a recent press conference, the 36-year old touched upon his journey, reflecting on partnerships with Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving.

LeBron James reflects on his NBA journey so far.

While talking to the media recently, the superstar touched upon playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving. James was only 25-years of age when he formed the Big 3 in Miami, winning back-to-back championships and being the Finals MVP in each case.

Post, which he would return home to Cleveland, promising to bring the city a championship. James would play alongside a highly skilled young Kyrie Irving and would create history in 2016. James and Irving would pull off the impossible coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

In 2018, James would sign with the LA Lakers, delivering them a championship in the pandemic year of 2019-2020. With only a few hours remaining for the 2021-22 season to kick off. The former scoring champion had an interesting media interaction.

During the interaction, James touched upon various topics ranging from becoming patient and trusting the process. The former rookie of the year also spoke about his teammates and taking to wine and tequila recently.

“I’ve gotten a little bit more patient with the process as the years went on. I joined D-Wade 11 years ago & Kyrie 7 years ago. I was still figuring out who I was as a person… I didn’t even drink wine yet when I teamed up with D-Wade or Kyrie. Or tequila.”

Also read: “Feel worse when I play low minutes”: LeBron James is adamant he won’t ‘load manage’ this season to save his body from injury

As the King’s championship window is about to close, the Lakers seem one of the favorites entering the 2021-22 season. Though only time will tell if James adds championship no 5 to his decorated career.